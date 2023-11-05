A first investigation report (FIR) was filed against twelve named individuals at the Civil Lines police station on 4th November (Saturday) following a shooting incident on the night of 3rd November (Friday) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) which resulted in the injury of an undergraduate student in the first year.

Rehan from Jaitwara, Moradabad who is pursuing a BA in Arabic was shot in the leg while heading to the dining hall for dinner. His condition is reported to be stable and he is currently out of immediate danger.

“A case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (causing a riot with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly with a common intention), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against a dozen accused, along with others who remain unidentified,” informed Vijay Singh, the in-charge of the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh which includes the university campus.

He proclaimed, “The case is currently under investigation, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage to obtain accurate details about the student involved. No arrests have been made as of yet. It is yet to be determined how many among the dozen named individuals are current or former students of AMU.”

The gunshot incident that transpired on Friday night in SS Hall North of the university was confirmed by Professor Mohd Wasim Ali, the proctor of the university. He asserted, “We are also conducting an internal investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the gunfire on the AMU campus. Initial reports suggest that some of the individuals named in the FIR have links to AMU, while the status of others as former students is yet to be verified. The injured student is safe and is currently receiving treatment for his leg injury.”

Rehan said in his complaint that at 7:40 p.m. on Friday, he came upon 12 people including Shoaib Khan alias Yahiya, Mayank Thakur and others who opened fire on him with the intention of killing him. “I sustained an injury to my leg, and the accused left, presuming me to be dead,” he alleged in the FIR which was submitted on the next day.

Divergent versions of what happened have surfaced in the interim, however, officials of the institution and law enforcement have discovered that fireworks were being let off at SS North Hall to commemorate the release of former student Shoaib Khan who had been given bail in an earlier case. Rehan sustained wounds as a consequence of gunfire from some of his supporters because he lives in the same hall.

Following reports of a shooting at the educational establishment, the local law enforcement agencies responded quickly, according to Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kala Nidhi Naithani. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the identity of the shooter continue to be investigated.

Circle Officer Rakesh Sisodia conveyed that information regarding a student’s injury had surfaced in the instance. He has been admitted to the medical college and is out of danger. The initial on-scene probe indicated that the pupil had been shot as a result of someone firing indiscriminately. A case has been launched in the Police Station Civil Line under the applicable sections. Two teams have been formed to look into the issue.

This incident has once again highlighted the ongoing problem of visitors and former students entering the AMU campus and getting involved in situations that put the management of the university in a humiliating position.