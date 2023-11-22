A case of alleged love jihad has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, in which a Dalit Hindu girl accused a Muslim man named Shaan-e-Alam on November 16 of pressuring her to perform nikah with him and threatening to upload her obscene videos and pictures online if she refused to marry him. The victim is seen wearing the burqa in the viral videos and pictures. It is alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs against the victim. Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested and imprisoned.

The case pertains to the Dehat police station precinct in Amroha wherein a Dalit girl filed a complaint with the police here on November 16, 2023. The victim, a 19-year-old Jatav woman, stated that she used to work in a private job at a university a year ago. When the victim went to work, a Kakarsarai village resident named Shaan-e-Alam would follow her. According to the complaint, while stalking the victim, the accused used to pressurise her to marry him.

According to the victim, Shaan-e-Alam shot pictures and videos of her against her will while stalking her. When the girl objected to the act, the accused hurled casteist slurs against her before threatening to kill her. As the victim refused to do nikah with him, an enraged Shaan-e-Alam, began making videos and pictures of the victim viral on social media. In her complaint, the victim said that the incident had left her terrified.

महोदय, प्रकरण में कृपया अवगत कराना है कि प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) November 21, 2023

Reportedly, in one of the pictures made viral by the accused, the victim is seen in a burqa. Shaan-e-Alam can be seen standing behind her. The victim has sought stern action against accused Shaan-e-Alam in her complaint. The police have filed a FIR against the accused based on this complaint under sections 354 (d) and 504 of the IPC, as well as sections 67 of the IT Act and the SC/ST Act. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. Meanwhile, Shaan-e-Alam has been arrested and incarcerated. According to police, an investigation into the matter is underway.