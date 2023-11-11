Ayodhya, the holy city where Lord Ram was born, becomes a mesmerising spectacle during Diwali. For every Hindu, Ayodhya holds special significance on Deepavali. It ties us all together because of its connections to Lord Shri Ram. Every year, on this auspicious occasion, lakhs of diyas (earthen lamps), illuminate the ancient city of India, creating a surreal atmosphere that resonates with the essence of the festival. When it comes to lighting lamps on Diwali in Ayodhya, not just one, but several world records are set and shattered every year.

Decked heavily with around 24 lakh earthen lamps, the UP government is this year planning to create a new Guinness World Record, breaking last year’s record of lighting 15.76 lakh diyas across 37 ghats of Sarayu river.

Today, as Hindus across the world gear up to celebrate the most revered festival, let us talk about some interesting lesser-known facts about Diwali or Deepavali. Not a lot of people are aware of the place where Diwali was celebrated for the first time ever and from where Lord Shri Ram initiated the lamp donation or Deepdaan tradition. This historical place is called the Dyara or Diara Ghat, situated in the Sultanpur district next to Ayodhya.

The ancient name of Sultanpur was Kushbhavanpar. Kushbhavanpur got its name from Kush, who was the son of Lord Ram. A traditionally held belief is that Lord Ram’s son Kush founded the city situated on the banks of the river Gomti. Diara Ghat, located on the banks of the Gomti River, also known as the “Adi Ganga,” is roughly thirty kilometres from the district headquarters. This is the location where Diwali was celebrated for the first time ever, even before it was celebrated in Ayodhya.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shri Ram, who reached the Diara Ghat after defeating the King of Lanka, Ravana, had offered the first lamp at this place. Not only did the locals take part in the lamp donation ceremony to commemorate the safe homecoming of Shri Ram, Lakshman, and Sita from Lanka, but also the people of Ayodhya who had travelled from their hometown to welcome their Lord Ram. The fact that the festival of lights is thought to have originated in their town still makes the surrounding locals extremely happy.

Lord Ram rested at Hari Shyani

Legend has it that before giving away the lamp Lord Shri Ram had bathed in Dhoop. After that, Lord Ram rested in a village called Harishayani. It is believed that the village was named Harishayni because ‘Hari’ means Lord Vishnu, and Lord Ram is the seventh avatar of Vishnu and ‘Sayan’ means sleeping or to sleep.

The district gazetteer has also referred to all of this. The residents of Harishayani village still count themselves lucky to have welcomed Lord Rama as their guest.

Yogi government brought about significant change in the situation, raising hopes for a bit more!

For the commencement of Diwali, there is nothing more historic or sacred than Diara Ghat. The development of this ghat would enhance the Diwali festival’s grandeur and appeal. However, the government should put in more effort to develop this ghat.

Locals complain that the UP government, which is busy making arrangements for Deepotsav in Ayodhya, is ignoring Sultanpur’s Diara Ghat. Even though Diara’s conditions have improved significantly since Yogi’s administration took office, much work still has to be done. We would like to inform you that a concrete road has been constructed all the way to the Diara ghat.

Significance of Diwali in Diara Ghat

Every year, on the eve of Diwali, Deepotsav is also celebrated at the Diara Ghat, however, it is done in a much simpler way here compared to the one organised in Ayodhya.

Locals say that the government should take the initiative to develop this place as well so that it can become a centre of attraction for tourists. They want the Yogi government to build a grand Ram Mandir, like the one being made in Ayodhya, here too. Besides, locals say that the government should organise Deepotsav in Diara as well as this place holds equal historical and spiritual significance if not more than Ayodhya.