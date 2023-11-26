On 26th November (Sunday), the Uttar Pradesh Police said that a class-12 student in the state’s Meerut was assaulted and urinated in the face by a group of young men. The incident reportedly took place on 13th November near KL International School in the Jagriti Vihar area. The horrific act was recorded on camera and it is alleged that the accused shared it on the internet and also sent it to the victim’s family to show their dominance.

It is further alleged that after filming the act, the accused blackmailed the victim and extorted money by threatening to make the video viral on social media.

A senior police official said that the victim, a son of a lineman of Energy Corporation, had gone out of the house to distribute sweets when he was picked up by the accused. The accused then attacked him with sticks, and rods and threw him on the ground.

The official added that the accused also urinated upon him and sent the video of the incident to the victim’s relatives to show their dominance.

The videos of the incident have appeared on social media. In one of the viral videos, a man in a dark grey jacket can be seen beating up the victim at a secluded place. Meanwhile, two other accomplices can also be seen beating the victim and recording the incident while the student kept pleading to stop the assault. In another viral video, a man wearing a white jacket can be seen urinating on the student’s face.

Warning: Disturbing video, abuse



In a shocking incident in UP's Meerut, a man could be seen urinating on the face of a youth held captive by goons at a secluded spot under Medical PS area. The victim could be heard pleading but to no avail. Incident took place on November 13. pic.twitter.com/MlTSEnVzBS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 26, 2023

While reports claim that some of the attackers were friends of the victim, the family said that there was no known dispute between them.

Following the incident, based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against seven people on 16th November. As per media reports, four of the accused miscreants have been identified as Avi Sharma, Ashish Malik, Rajan, and Mohit Thakur while other accused are yet unknown. Meanwhile, one accused Ashish Malik has been arrested by the police in this matter.

The Police have filed charges against the accused under provisions for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and criminal intimidation. Media reports claim that the police initially registered a case under mild sections, but increased the severity of the charges after the video of the incident started doing rounds on the internet.

The victim’s father also alleges that the victim was kidnapped by the accused while he was coming back from his relative’s house in the city. As per the victim’s father, there was foul play in registering the FIR. He said, “There’s been a foul play with my report. Sections of kidnapping were not added. These are simple sections. The accused will be bailed out immediately.”

It is alleged that after the kidnapping, he was taken to a deserted area nearby and was attacked where the accused filmed the incident.