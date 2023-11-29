In a dreadful incident that has been reported from the Sambhal city of Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu temple was vandalized by some miscreants on Sunday (26th November). Some unknown anti-social elements destroyed the Hindu idol of the Lord Shiva temple.

The incident is said to have happened on the 26th of November night. However, it came to the fore only after some devotees discovered the broken idols after they arrived at the temple post-Ganga snan. The devotees and the locals immediately informed the Police who reached the spot and began the investigation.

The police have also filed an FIR against unknown miscreants for vandalizing a Hindu temple. The FIR has been filed based on the complaint filed by a local Hindu identified as Pramod Kumar. Meanwhile, the authorities replaced the temple idol with a new one. The enraged devotees have demanded strict action against the accused for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, several BJP leaders have also taken cognizance of the event and have demanded strict action against the accused. BJP leaders Yogesh Tyagi, Amit Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, and several other leaders visited the temple on Monday (27th November) and demanded strict investigation and arrest of the accused.

Earlier in April this year, a similar incident was reported when an unidentified individual broke Lord Hanuman’s idol in Sambhal. The Police had arrested the accused after which the latter confessed that he broke the temple as God did not listen to his prayers.

Also, in January this year, a Shiv temple was vandalized in Sambhal after the enraged devotees had launched a massive protest in the city. The Police had filed an FIR in the case and had assured that strict action would be taken against the accused.