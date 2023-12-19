On 19th December, 49 Members of Parliament were suspended for the rest of the winter session of Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour. So far, 114 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament during the ongoing session. The MPs were repeatedly asked by the chair not to show placards in the house.

Earlier, in a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the MPs of the opposition parties had promised they would not bring placards into the house but they failed to fulfill their promise. Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the resolution to suspend the members for unruly behaviour which was accepted by the House via voice vote. The list of suspended members includes Farooq Abdullah, Supriya Shrinate, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Md Faisal, Karti Chidambaram, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Dimple Yadav, and Danish Ali among others.

In a statement, Union minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha said, “It was decided not to bring placards inside the House. Due to the desperation after losing recent elections, they are taking such steps. This is the reason we are bringing a proposal (to suspend MPs).”

On 18th December, 33 MPs were suspended from the House for the same reason. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, TMC’s Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and DMK’s TR Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session for “misconduct” and not obeying the directions of the Chair. The House earlier suspended 13 members for displaying placards and violating the directions of the Chair. Opposition members have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach of Parliament’s security on 13th December.