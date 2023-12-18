Monday, December 18, 2023
Adhir Ranjan, A Raja and more: Lok Sabha suspends 33 more MPs for misconduct during Winter Session, total suspension stands at 46

The House earlier suspended 13 members for displaying placards and violating the directions of the Chair.

33 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha
33 MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining session over unruly behaviour in the House.
Thirty-three opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, TMC’s Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee and DMK’s TR Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session for “misconduct” and not obeying the directions of the Chair.

Opposition leaders said a total of 33 MPs had been suspended for the remainder of winter session.

The motion for the suspension of MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. When the House reassembled at 3 pm after adjournments earlier, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that the members had been violating rules.

“You have been repeatedly requested not to bring placards to the House,” he said. He then named the members and Joshi moved a motion to suspend them from the remaining part of the winter session, which ends on December 22. The motion was later adopted.

The House earlier suspended 13 members for displaying placards and violating the directions of the Chair. Opposition members have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach of Parliament’s security on December 13.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in post on ‘X’ earlier in the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken on the issue outside the Parliament when the winter session is underway.

“The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility. This is why Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly,” Jairam Ramesh said.

Rajya Sabha has also witnessed repeated adjournments on the issue.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

