On Wednesday, December 20, the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI), informed a Mumbai court that it was verifying a letter submitted by actor Rhea Chakraborty where she sought suspension of a lookout circular against her. She claimed that she was the brand ambassador of the pet food firm and needed to travel abroad for work commitments. The CBI has issued the lookout circular in connection with a probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.

The central agency revealed before the court that as claimed, actress Rhea Chakraborty is no longer the brand ambassador of Drools Pets Pvt. Ltd. and therefore she doesn’t require a suspension of lookout circular (LOC) notice to travel abroad. They confirmed that actor Kiara Advani had recently been made the brand ambassador of the company and thus there was no need for Chakraborty to go abroad.

The probe agency was responding to a plea filed by the actor for suspension of the LOC issued against her as part of its investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On December 15, Rhea Chakraborty submitted a petition to the court, through her attorney Prasanna Bhangale, to have a lookout circular against her revoked so that she may take a trip overseas from December 27 to January 2.

During the petition hearing, however, advocate Shreeram Shirsat for the CBI stated that a letter that was part of Chakraborty’s plea was “under scanner.” Shirsat went on to say that the agency had been informed that “someone else has already been appointed, and she (Chakraborty) was no longer the brand ambassador of Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd.”

After hearing the CBI’s submission, Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak’s bench stated, “We will not be in any hurry. If CBI wants time to verify the genuineness of the letter, we have to give them time.”

Advocates Abhinav Chandrachud and Bhangale, appearing on Rhea Chakraborty’s behalf, requested the court that the agency may at least be directed to get back to the court by at least December 22 on the issue. The attorneys were expecting a hearing before December 23, as that is when the court vacation will start.

The bench, however, stated, “We cannot direct the investigating agency,” and gave Chakraborty’s lawyers the liberty to move the court during vacation on December 26.

It is notable here that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 under mysterious circumstances. While initial media reports suggested suicide, subsequently concerns were raised and many believe he was murdered. The case was subsequently taken over by NCB and CBI. The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) filed a lawsuit against actor and Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Later, after Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna, the Supreme Court moved the investigation to the CBI. The CBI then issued these look-out circulars (LOCs) against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty during the investigation. Now, due to a standing LOC, neither of them can travel abroad even if they get permission from the court to travel.