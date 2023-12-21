Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCBI dismisses Riya Chakraborty's claim that she requires her LOC notice suspended since she...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

CBI dismisses Riya Chakraborty’s claim that she requires her LOC notice suspended since she needs to travel abroad for work commitments: Read how

The probe agency was responding to a plea filed by the actor for suspension of the LOC issued against her as part of its investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

OpIndia Staff
7

On Wednesday, December 20, the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI), informed a Mumbai court that it was verifying a letter submitted by actor Rhea Chakraborty where she sought suspension of a lookout circular against her. She claimed that she was the brand ambassador of the pet food firm and needed to travel abroad for work commitments. The CBI has issued the lookout circular in connection with a probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.

The central agency revealed before the court that as claimed, actress Rhea Chakraborty is no longer the brand ambassador of Drools Pets Pvt. Ltd. and therefore she doesn’t require a suspension of lookout circular (LOC) notice to travel abroad. They confirmed that actor Kiara Advani had recently been made the brand ambassador of the company and thus there was no need for Chakraborty to go abroad.

The probe agency was responding to a plea filed by the actor for suspension of the LOC issued against her as part of its investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On December 15, Rhea Chakraborty submitted a petition to the court, through her attorney Prasanna Bhangale, to have a lookout circular against her revoked so that she may take a trip overseas from December 27 to January 2.

During the petition hearing, however, advocate Shreeram Shirsat for the CBI stated that a letter that was part of Chakraborty’s plea was “under scanner.” Shirsat went on to say that the agency had been informed that “someone else has already been appointed, and she (Chakraborty) was no longer the brand ambassador of Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd.”

After hearing the CBI’s submission, Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak’s bench stated, “We will not be in any hurry. If CBI wants time to verify the genuineness of the letter, we have to give them time.”

Advocates Abhinav Chandrachud and Bhangale, appearing on Rhea Chakraborty’s behalf, requested the court that the agency may at least be directed to get back to the court by at least December 22 on the issue. The attorneys were expecting a hearing before December 23, as that is when the court vacation will start.

The bench, however, stated, “We cannot direct the investigating agency,” and gave Chakraborty’s lawyers the liberty to move the court during vacation on December 26.

It is notable here that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 under mysterious circumstances. While initial media reports suggested suicide, subsequently concerns were raised and many believe he was murdered. The case was subsequently taken over by NCB and CBI. The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) filed a lawsuit against actor and Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Later, after Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna, the Supreme Court moved the investigation to the CBI. The CBI then issued these look-out circulars (LOCs) against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty during the investigation. Now, due to a standing LOC, neither of them can travel abroad even if they get permission from the court to travel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbollywood, sushant singh rajput, rhea chakraborty, narcotics, drugs, murder, lookout circular, drools pets, kiara advani, cbi, bombay high court
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘I am quitting wrestling’: Sakshi Malik says just elected WFI President is Brij Bhushan Singh’s friend and associate

OpIndia Staff -

Threat from Islamists, Pakistan’s ISI, other extremist outfits to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who is visiting Bihar, authorities on high alert after input

OpIndia Staff -

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s associate Sanjay Singh elected as the new WFI president, defeats Anita Sheoran backed by protesting wrestlers

OpIndia Staff -

‘Are you guys Christian?’, ‘Why wearing Nike and Adidas’: Islamists attack Pakistani actress Minal Khan over picture with Christmas tree

OpIndia Staff -

After doing Kushasana you are going for Vipassana which can be done in jail: BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summon

Gopal Tiwari -

‘Our neighbour has reached the moon, we are yet to even rise from the ground’: Nawaz Sharif compares India and Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

After ‘Samosa Caucus’, ‘Hindu Caucus’ formed in the US Congress, read what it is and how it will advocate Hindu issues & interests in...

OpIndia Staff -

‘We see people convert to Islam, but nobody converts to Hinduism’: Director Vanga reveals why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

India sends special charter flight with relief supplies as part of $1 million aid to Papua New Guinea hit by volcanic eruption

ANI -

Ram Mandir Trust invites Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the consecration ceremony, heads of all parties to be invited

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com