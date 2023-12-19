On 19th December, the Bihar Rajya Dharmik Nyas Parishad lifted the ban on Pashubali (animal sacrifice) in the Shyama Mai Temple of Darbhanga following widespread protests by the Hindu community. Despite the withdrawal of the ban, the changes in the traditional practices have irked the devotees. They have stated that they would not accept anything less than the old traditions.

The Shyama Mai Temple is situated on the cremation ground of Maharaj Rameshwar Singh in Darbhanga and holds historical significance. The temple was built to honour Maharaja Rameshwar Singh, who was a devotee of Kali Maa. The temple is also known as Rameshwari Mai Temple. Kameshwar Singh, son of Maharaja Rameshwar Singh, commissioned its construction in 1933. There is a Murti of Kali Maa in the Garbgreh (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple with the Murti of Mahakal on the right and Bhagwan Ganesha and Batuk Bhairav on the left.

The controversy in the matter erupted after Bihar Rajya Dharmik Nyas Parishad imposed a ban on Pashubali leading to protests by the devotees. They argued that the ban was an unwarranted interference in Hindu religious practices. The devotees said that the Temple follows both Shakt and Shaiv traditions of worshiping. Following the protests, the Bihar government withdrew the ban.

In a press conference, the administration said that the devotees are free to follow their faith. The board assured that the Pashubali would not harm supporters or opponents. Furthermore, the board will neither support nor oppose the practice. The board added that the temple will not charge any fee but also will not provide any assistance to those who want to follow the tradition. Following the clarification, the devotees expressed dissatisfaction.

The devotees said that the temple administration and the board did not handle the situation properly. The protests are happening under the banner of Mithila Sanskritik Sanrakshan Samiti. OpIndia talked to the protesters to discuss their demands. The Samiti members contended that the Bihar government has no authority to alter the practices at the temple. They also alleged that the board concealed the by-laws written in the letter to the District Magistrate.

The Samiti emphasised that the government’s intervention was against the religious autonomy of the temples. It pointed out that the policies formulated by the Nyas did not consider the criteria of the Shaiv and Shakti temples. Responding to the government’s clarification, the Samiti argued that the practice of killing animals and Pashubali are distinct concepts. They cited constitutional provisions allowing Sikhs to carry weapons and Aghoris and Digambar Jain monks to remain naked as examples of protection of the religious practices.

The samiti explained that Pashubali involves consecrating the animal with Mantras before the sacrifice process with a specific weapon. The ritual is referred to as “Mahaprasad” as per the folklore. However, reports suggest that nine of the twelve members of the Temple Management Committee do not consume Mahaprasad which further raised concerns.

Mithila Sanskritik Sanrakshan Samiti insisted on restoring the old tradition and argued that the government can interfere only if the matter involves the entire society. They rejected the suggestion that devotees bring their own weapons for the sacrifice. They emphasised that it is the responsibility of the temple management to carry out Pashubali.

The devotees have demanded to reintroduce the old tradition where the temple provides the weapon and the person to perform Pashubali.