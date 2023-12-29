Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge as the “default preference” for the electorate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an exclusive interview with India Today, he highlighted a widespread consensus among the citizens, asserting that the nation does not require a “mili-juli sarkar” (coalition government), seemingly a jibe at the INDI alliance.

PM Modi emphasised that the BJP achieving a hat-trick in 2024 is not a matter of mere confidence but is rooted in the fact that the people of the country have “witnessed the governance deficiencies during the era of mili-juli governments.”

“There is a consensus among the people, the experts, the opinion makers and friends from the media too, that our country doesn’t need a mili-juli sarkar. We have lost 30 years due to instability resulting from mili-juli sarkars. People have seen the lack of governance, the appeasement politics, corruption in the era of mili-juli sarkars,” PM Modi was quoted as saying in an interview with India Today.

PM Modi additionally expressed that the only aspect within his control is to “dedicate my all to serving the people.”

The Prime Minister underscored that labelling the BJP as a party with limited pan-India appeal would be an oversimplification. He affirmed that the BJP holds the distinction of being the “largest individual party in southern India in terms of Lok Sabha seats.”

He further added that the BJP’s status as the “natural choice” in 2024 stems from the adverse consequences of previous coalition governments, which “led to a decline in optimism and confidence among the people and tarnished India’s global image.”

As of now, the BJP holds 303 seats out of the total 545 in the Lok Sabha. However, following the setback in the Karnataka Assembly election, the party no longer governs any of the five southern states.

“Presently, our party enjoys support across every corner of the country. From local bodies in Kerala to serving as the primary opposition in numerous states, our party is actively engaged in substantial efforts among the people… Just six months ago, we held government in Karnataka. Even now, we are in power in Puducherry. Currently, we govern in 16 states and serve as the principal opposition in eight,” stated PM Modi.

He rejected the labels attributed to the BJP by its critics, such as the “Brahmin-Bania party” and the “party exclusively for the Hindi heartland,” asserting that in successive elections, the party has consistently refuted these categorizations.

“Reflecting on our journey, starting from a humble two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to reaching 303 seats now, one must acknowledge: Could we have become a significant force in national politics without the support and strength of the people from all corners of the country?” inquired Prime Minister Narendra Modi.