Chhattisgarh’s new Deputy CM Arun Sao highlights rising Tribal-to-Christian conversion cases, says will get a law to stop religious conversions

Sao stated that one of the government's top goals is to prevent religious conversion and that pertinent decisions would be made after the government's second cabinet meeting

OpIndia Staff
Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao (Image- Navbharat Times)
Chhattisgarh’s newly elected state government is likely to pass a legislation or take administrative action to prohibit religious conversions rampant in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated in an exclusive interview with News18 that the conversion of the tribal population to Christianity by missionaries operating throughout the state has been a significant problem. He added that it needs to be addressed with appropriate government action.

“We have to stop the conversion of tribal population in the state. It is a crucial issue that has to be addressed. We will take whatever measures are possible in the legal framework to stop this,” said Arun Sao.

Sao stated that one of the government’s top goals is to prevent religious conversion and that pertinent decisions would be made after the government’s second cabinet meeting and the formation of the council of ministers.

Arun Sao, meanwhile, added that the government has decided to construct homes for 18 lakh low-income recipients under the PM Awas Yojana during its first cabinet meeting on December 14. “In our first cabinet meeting held last week, we decided to build houses for the poor. In the first phase, houses will be built for 18 lakh beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana,” he added.

The state has long been subjected to demands from the RSS for an anti-conversion law. A law to halt the conversion was demanded by the RSS and its affiliates. Along with this, the RSS and its allies started a movement calling for the delisting of tribals who became Christians.

According to Sao, the administration will carry out every recommendation made in the “Modi’s Guarantee” election manifesto. “People will get everything that the party promised before elections. We will execute all programs and schemes which were mentioned under Modi’s guarantee,” said Sao.

In response to the probe into multiple corruption cases involving former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and members of his party, Arun Sao declared, “We will adopt a zero tolerance for corruption policy. Every complaint of corruption will be recorded as a case. People’s money was embezzled. The law and order will be reinstated. Chhattisgarh will become one of the most advanced states.”

Sao carried on by expressing his gratitude to the senior leadership for choosing him to be the state’s deputy chief minister and for recognising his contributions. The state has got its first tribal chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while Arun Sao, Deputy CM, represents the OBC community.

