Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor after video goes viral showing ‘Animal’ actor pour liquor over cake while saying ‘Jai Mata Di’

The complainants have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298,500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

ANI
(L) Ranbir Kapoor (source: HT); (R) Screenshot from the video taken during Christmas celebration by Kapoor family (Source: Jyoti Karma/X)
2

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in the Ghatkopar Police Station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video while celebrating Christmas.

The complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court’s advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra in which they have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298,500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the police have not yet registered any FIR in the matter.

In the viral video, wine and liquor are poured over a cake and then Ranbir Kapoor sets it on fire saying, ‘Jai Mata Di’. The rest of the family members also chanted the same.

According to the complaint, the fire god is invoked in Hinduism before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating Christmas and chanted “Jai Mata Di”.

The video has been made and circulated to insult the religious sentiments of the complainants, it alleged. (ANI)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

