Days after the Income Tax Department recovered crores of rupees in cash from Rajya Sabha MP of Congress party Dhiraj Sahu, Congress party announced that it will soon launch its crowdfunding campaign. In this campaign, the Congress party is asking people to donate money to the party. This campaign is named ‘Donate for Desh’ which means ‘Donate for the country’.

Congress MP KC Venugopal announced this in a press conference on Saturday (16th December). He said, “The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, ‘Donate for Desh’. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Tilak Swaraj Fund’ in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities. The campaign will be officially launched by the party President on 18th December in Delhi. We encourage our state-level office bearers, our elected representatives, DCC Presidents, PCC Presidents, and AICC office bearers to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each.”

Congress party’s treasurer Ajay Maken said, “We are going to launch a crowdfunding campaign named Donate for Desh, which will be launched by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on December 18, 2023. On completion of 138 years of Congress, we request the countrymen to deposit amounts like Rs 138, Rs 1380, and Rs 13800 in the Congress account to strengthen the Congress, so that the Congress can work for a better India. You can visit our website donateinc.in or inc.in and donate through it. Along with this, you can also donate to us by credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, RTGS, NEFT or by scanning a QR code. The person donating must be a citizen of India and must be above 18 years of age.”

हम Donate for Desh के नाम से एक क्राउड फंडिंग कैंपेन शुरू करने जा रहे हैं, जिसे 18 दिसंबर, 2023 को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge लॉन्च करेंगे।



कांग्रेस के 138 वर्ष पूरे होने पर हम देशवासियों से यह अनुरोध करते हैं कि 138 रुपए, 1,380 रुपए, 13,800 रुपए जैसी राशि कांग्रेस को मजबूत… pic.twitter.com/b2wyAacqBL — Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2023

Notably, this crowdfunding campaign by the congress party has come after crores of rupees in cash were confiscated from the premises owned by Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and various establishments connected to him. Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is a Rajya Sabha MP for Congress from Jharkhand. His family has been associated with the Congress party since independence. He became RS MP in by-polls in 2009 for the first time. In 2010, he was elected as RS MP for the second time; in 2018, he was re-elected for RS by Congress for the third time. He actively participates in parliamentary proceedings. Sahu was part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In recent raids at Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, where Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is a partner, the Income Tax Department recovered over 300 cr of unaccounted cash. Congress Party has distanced itself from the controversy, while BJP leaders, including PM Modi, have targeted Congress.