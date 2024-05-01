Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says she wants to be a part of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Anupamaa’ fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says she wants to be a part of ‘Mahayagya’ of development

"When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good," she further elaborated," Ganguly said.

OpIndia Staff
Rupali Ganguly BJP
Rupali Ganguly joins the BJP (Image Source: X)
1

Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly made headlines on Wednesday by officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Ganguly, celebrated for her iconic roles as Manisha “Monisha” Singh Sarabhai in the beloved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and as Anupamaa in the popular drama Anupamaa, took the step in New Delhi, accompanied by BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni.

Expressing her sentiments after joining the BJP, Ganguly exclaimed, “I am filled with joy and a sense of familiarity. It feels like destiny led me here. I am deeply impressed by the Prime Minister. Interacting with people from various walks of life due to my profession made me contemplate why not contribute to this noble cause.”

“When I see this ‘Mahayagya’ of development, I feel that I should also take part in this…I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good,” she further elaborated.

Earlier this year, Ganguly shared a cherished moment on her Instagram, recounting her ecstatic encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about! It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan-girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India,” she wrote on Instagram with a video.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

USA: NY Police enter Columbia University to clamp down on pro-Hamas protesters, dozens of students arrested

ANI -

‘Links with LeT terrorists, gave funds to Sharjeel Imam and Naxals, spread lies about Covaxin’: Here is what the Delhi Police chargesheet says about...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress’ Manish Tewari confirms party’s plan of wealth redistribution, asserts that party will take away money from the rich and give it to poor

Anurag -

‘False and baseless’: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust condemns Rahul Gandhi’s repeated lies that President Murmu was not invited to Pran Pratishtha ceremony

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Violent pro-Palestine ‘students’ occupy Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall shouting “Intifada”: All we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

‘Enough of dilly-dallying’: Tired of waiting, Amethi Congress holds a sit-in protest against the ongoing suspense over the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

OpIndia Staff -

OpenAI signs deal with Financial Times to train its AI models on their content: How the paper repeatedly spread anti-India propaganda

Paurush Gupta -

London: Sword-wielding man attacks police officers and civilians in Hainault, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

As priests are arrested over donations in Tamil Nadu, read how a law brought by the British has taken over Hindu temples with mafia-like...

Dibakar Dutta -

UP: Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman, seeks votes in the name of gangsters Atiq Ahmed, Shahabuddin and Mukhtar Ansari; FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com