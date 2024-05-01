‘Anupamaa’ fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says she wants to be a part of ‘Mahayagya’ of development

Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly made headlines on Wednesday by officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Ganguly, celebrated for her iconic roles as Manisha “Monisha” Singh Sarabhai in the beloved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and as Anupamaa in the popular drama Anupamaa, took the step in New Delhi, accompanied by BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni.

Expressing her sentiments after joining the BJP, Ganguly exclaimed, “I am filled with joy and a sense of familiarity. It feels like destiny led me here. I am deeply impressed by the Prime Minister. Interacting with people from various walks of life due to my profession made me contemplate why not contribute to this noble cause.”

“When I see this ‘Mahayagya’ of development, I feel that I should also take part in this…I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good,” she further elaborated.

Earlier this year, Ganguly shared a cherished moment on her Instagram, recounting her ecstatic encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about! It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan-girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India,” she wrote on Instagram with a video.