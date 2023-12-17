A startling incident has occurred in a moving bus going from UP to Rajasthan that is reminiscent of the notorious Nirbhaya case in Delhi. Two bus drivers named Mohammed Arif and Lalit are accused of gang-raping a 20-year-old Dalit woman who was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur on the nights of 9th and 10th December. She had taken a bus on the evening of 9th December and was on her way to her uncle’s house. She was told to sit in the cabin because of the unavailability of seats.

The perpetrators exploited the situation to satisfy their vile cravings and sexually assaulted her in the moving vehicle. Mohammed Arif has been arrested and is presently under judicial custody while Lalit was able to evade capture, according to the Station House Officer of Kanota police station Bhagwan Sahay Meena. Authorities have launched a search operation to nab him.

The victim was in the closed cabin of the bus with few individuals. She sounded the alarm when the incident happened and alerted the other passengers who halted the bus and thrashed the culprits. Afterwards, Mohammed Arif was apprehended while Lalit managed to flee.

Bassi Assistant Commissioner of Police Phoolchand Meena informed, “Around 7:30 pm on 9th December, a girl was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, to her uncle’s home. She boarded a bus and since she didn’t get any seat, she was made to sit in the cabin. During the journey, when other passengers in the cabin left, the drivers raped her.”

The official added, “When the passengers sitting outside grew suspicious, they opened the cabin door. Passengers beat up the drivers but one of them managed to escape. One of the drivers Mohammed Arif has been arrested and the other one Lalit is still absconding. A search is underway for him.