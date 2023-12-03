Sunday, December 3, 2023
Election Commission suspends Telangana DGP for congratulating Congress before declaration of final results, issues notices to 2 other top cops

The EC said that "The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour.”

OpIndia Staff
Telangana DGP suspended for violating model code of conduct, had met Congress Chief and candidate in ongoing elections before conclusion of counting in the state
Telangana DGP suspended for violating model code of conduct, had met Congress Chief and candidate in ongoing elections before conclusion of counting in the state (Image Source - Deccan Herald/PTI)
12

On 3rd December (Sunday) in an unprecedented move, the Election Commission of India ordered the suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violating the model code of conduct. The suspension order came after the DGP went to meet a Congress leader to congratulate him for winning the elections, even before the final election results were declared by the ECI.

Reportedly, the EC has directed the next seniormost eligible police officer to immediately take charge as Telangana DGP. The action was taken after the now-suspended DGP Anjani Kumar went on to greet Congress’ Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy who was the star campaigner of the Congress party in the state and was himself contesting in these elections, results of which are yet to be announced.

While meeting with the Congress Chief, Kumar was accompanied by Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana, and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure). The top cops in the state went to meet the Congress leader with a bouquet at around 12.30, at relatively early stages of the counting.

Apart from suspending the DGP, the poll panel also issued notices to Mahesh Bhagwat and Sanjay Jain seeking explanations for meeting a election candidate when the counting was still going on. They are expected to respond to the notices by 8 PM Sunday/

As per reports citing EC sources, Kumar’s meeting with the Congress Chief is an indication of a “mala fide” intention of seeking favours. The stern action stems from the fact that bureaucracy is considered to play a non-partisan role during the election process to ensure ‘free and fair’ elections that are pre-requisite in a democratic setup. 

The sources said, “The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour.” 

Journalist Bharti Jain of the Times of India tweeted, “In an unprecedented move, EC suspends Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for going and meeting state Congress chief Revanth Reddy even as counting was on in the state. The action is a stern message to the bureaucracy to maintain non-partisanship during the poll process.”

The series of tweets further stated, “EC sources: The DGP’s meeting with Reddy, a contesting candidate, and star campaigner for Congress, with a bouquet of flowers at the latter’s residence violates the model code of conduct and is also a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour.”

“EC has directed the next seniormost eligible police officer to be immediately given charge as Telangana DGP”, it concluded.

As per current trend, Congress is set to win Telangana, defeating ruling BRS. Congress is winning 64 seats, against 39 by BRS. BJP is winning 8 seats, 1 more than 7 expected to be won by AIMIM.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

