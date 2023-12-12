Shocking images of carcasses of butchered cows in an open parcel of land in Kheda’s Nadiad prompted a strong response from the Gujarat High Court. A devision bench of Justices AJ Shastri and Hemant Prachchhak was hearing a contempt petition regarding cattle nuisance and road conditions.

The petitioner submitted an affidavit on behalf of a Nadiad resident drawing attention to the carcasses of butchered cows that were left in the open. The images of the carcasses were also attached.

The HC bench expressed shock at the incident and directed authorities to examine the issue and submit a report.

Remarking the incident to be “shocking, very shocking”, Justice Shastri said, “We feel, under the guise of regulating and implementing policy, these innocent animals cannot be sacrificed…if this is happening, even God will not save all of us, forgive us. These innocent animals cannot be done away like this…Not a single innocent animal is to be sacrificed on account of public comfort. It is an urgent situation that has erupted.”

The Advocate General has reportedly promised action and informed that court that such acts are “at the behest of some miscreants”. He said that authorities will find out “who the miscreants are”.

Meanwhile the matter has been kept for 13th December. Authorities are expected to present details on the condition of cattle pounds’ and action taken concerning the Nadiad incident.