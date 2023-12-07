Thursday, December 7, 2023
Cricket
Updated:

“Smile when the world is all about attention”: Gautam Gambhir posts cryptic tweet after Sreesanth’s rant against him

Sreesanth accused Gambhir of not respecting his senior teammates, like Virender Sehwag, who was also his opening partner for years.

ANI
Image Source: ETV Bharat
6

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday.

Interestingly, Gambhir’s tweet came out just hours later after a video of him emerged on social media in which he was arguing with former Indian pacer Sreesanth in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants.

“Smile when the world is all about attention!” said the caption of Gambhir’s post, in which featured a picture of him smiling.

On Thursday morning, a video of an argument between these two former Indian players emerged. Gautam, leading India Capitals could be clearly seen in an argument with the former Indian pacer who was playing for Gujarat. Other players and the umpire had to separate the two.

Following the incident, a video emerged on social media of Sreesanth talking about the incident. He said that the former Indian batter abused him and accused Gambhir of not respecting his senior teammates, like Virender Sehwag, who was also his opening partner for years.

“Thank you for all the love and support. Just wanted to clear the air on what happened with ‘Mr Fighter’ who always fights with all his colleagues for absolutely no reason. He does not even respect his own senior players including Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) and a lot of people. Even today, without any provocation, he kept calling me something very rude and something he should not have said. I am not at all fault, wanted to clear the air,” said Sreesanth in the video.

“What Mr Gauti has done, you will know sooner or later. The words he said on the cricket field are not unacceptable. Please do support and me, my state and family have gone through so much and I fought those battles with all your support and now people want to down me for no reason, even when I am giving my best and the team is doing well,” continued the former pacer.

Sreesanth also accused Gambhir, who also does commentary during India’s matches often, of not speaking about star India batter Virat Kohli when he is asked about him during the broadcasts.

“I will let you all know what he said. What is the point of representing the people if you do not respect your colleagues? Even in live broadcasting, when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him, he speaks about something else. I do not want to go further in details. I am hurt, my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. The way he said things, I did not use any single bad/abusive word, he just kept on saying words, like he always does,” concluded Sreesanth.

Coming to the match, half-century from Gambhir (51) and knocks from Ben Dunk (30) and Bharat Chipli (35) powered India Capitals to 223/7 in 20 overs. Rajat Bhatia (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat. In the chase of 224, Gujarat got big contributions from Chris Gayle (84) and Kevin O’Brian (57), but some great death bowling made sure that Gujarat fell 12 runs short.

India Capitals will now meet Manipal Tigers in the Qualifiers II on December 7, 2023.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

