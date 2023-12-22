Friday, December 22, 2023
Commission for Air Quality Management re-imposes GRAP Stage-3 restrictions in Delhi as air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category

The CAQM Sub-Committee for Operationalization of actions under GRAP decided to re-invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body on Friday issued orders to impose a ban on non-essential construction work and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR due to the deteriorating air quality in the region.

“NCR State governments/GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. State governments in NCR and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode’,” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated.

Delhi’s overall AQI has been steadily rising since this morning. It stood at 397 at 12 pm and 405 at 3:05 pm.

“This is in addition to the restrictive actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP already in force in NCR. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions under Stage-III of GRAP in addition to actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP during this period,” the Ministry stated.

However, certain exemptions are granted for construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply.

Further, CAQM appeals to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in the effective implementation of GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the overall air quality in the region. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

