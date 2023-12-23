In a major development, Bhagwad Gita will soon be a part of school cirriculum in Gujarat. On the occasion of Gita Jayanti, Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya has declared that schoolchildren will be taught the fundamentals of the sacred text. He disclosed that kids from 6th to 8th grade learn it starting with the upcoming academic session next year.

He also launched books for classes VI to VIII on 22nd December. The minister informed that the teachings of Lord Krishna concerning the universe and the environment will be available for students to learn. He informed that the decision is in line with the National Education Policy launched by the Central Government three years ago.

The cabinet minister also took to X and wrote, “Another education-related decision made by the Gujarati government’s Education Department falls under the purview of the National Education Policy 2020. Thank you very much, Chief Minister, Mr. Bhupendra Patel for incorporating the spiritual ideas and ideals found in the “Shrimad Bhagavad Gita” as an additional textbook into the curriculum for classes 6 to 8.”

He added, “This academic decision will make students feel proud and connected to India’s rich, diverse, ancient culture and knowledge systems and traditions through the teachings of “Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.” This decision taken under the ‘National Education Policy 2020’ under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi will play an important role in developing exemplary life values among students.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader stated during the book launch that a person’s memory of their early schooling lasts a lifetime. Mahatma Gandhi attended a play by Raja Harishchandra when he was a young man. It had a profound impact on his life. He embraced the truth and made it his weapon.

According to the minister, the greatest text in Sanatan Dharma “Shrimad Bhagavad Gita” is the essence of our entire life in which the conscience of spirituality, management, leadership, creativity, culture and karmic excellence are the unique tools for building a superior society. He stressed that the lessons of the Bhagavad Gita are still relevant today.

The material of the Bhagavad Gita for classes 9 to 12 was in the process of completion and would be included in the Gujarati language textbook soon. The government sources reported that rather than receiving a grade for their comprehension of the Bhagavad Gita, pupils “will just be assessed without assigning any marks.”

The state administration previously declared last year that starting with the 2022–2023 academic year, Indian culture and knowledge systems will be taught in schools. The first step is to teach the ideals and concepts of the holy scripture to students in classes ranging from 6th to 12th and they will receive an explanation of the same. Reading the book will be required in accordance with the new school policy. According to a statement issued by the government, elocution competitions, verse singing and literature will also be organised on Bhagavad Gita to help school children understand the text, its knowledge and values.