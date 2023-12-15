Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family became the latest victims of Islamist wrath after a raft of Muslim fundamentalists targeted them for visiting the famous Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.

Earlier this week, Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the Shirdi temple with his daughter Suhana Khan and offered prayers ahead of his upcoming theatrical release, Dunki. News agency ANI shared the video of the father-daughter duo entering the temple premises and later offering prayers inside the temple.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra today.



(Video: Shirdi Sai temple) pic.twitter.com/NNblaU7fIE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

However, no sooner did visuals of SRK and his daughter paying their respects at the Shirdi Sai Temple appear on social media than a large number of Islamists took to X to castigate Shah Rukh Khan and declare him a murtad, kafir, etc. A barrage of despicable comments were made against the actor because he visited a Hindu temple despite being a Muslim.

It is worth noting that idol worshipping or idolatry is considered as an unpardonable sin as per Islamic texts and carries strict punishment. The Qur’an considers shirk as a sin that will not be forgiven if a person dies without repenting of it.

A Muslim fundamentalist who appeared visibly offended by SRK’s visit to Shirdi Sai Temple said the actor could not be considered as a Muslim but a Murtad and a Kafir.

Murtad is an Islamic term for ‘apostasy’, which means an abandonment of a religious belief. Kafir, on the other hand, is a word used as a pejorative for non-Muslims.

Another X user said Shah Rukh Khan is not a Muslim because if he believed in Allah, he would have never visited a temple and pray there. According to Islamic scriptures, Muslims are prohibited from indulging in idolatory and idol worshipping is considered as a sin, forbidden in Islam.

It is worth noting that idol worshipping or idolatry is considered as an unpardonable sin as per Islamic texts and carries strict punishment. The Qur’an considers shirk as a sin that will not be forgiven if a person dies without repenting of it.

One of the Muslim social media users tweeted, “If you call yourself a Muslim and his fan at the same time, you need to evaluate your Iman.”

Many others too attacked the actor for his visit to Shirdi temple.

“Are actor Shah Rukh Khan and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan having a competition to see who can engage in more shirk? Absolute sellout fools,” wrote another Islamist fundamentalist.

While many Islamists abused and attacked SRK for his visit to the Shirdi temple, this is not the first time that the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor has raised the hackles of the Muslim fundamentalists. Every year, Islamists suffer a meltdown after SRK celebrates Hindu festivals, most notably Ganesh Chaturthi, when the actor installs an idol of Lord Ganesha at his home and offers prayers to Him. The actor shares a picture of the Ganesha idol every year, driving the Islamists up the wall who then resort to using familiar abuses to attack the Bollywood artist for indulging in ‘idol worshipping’.