At around 1 pm on Wednesday (13th December), two men jumped in to the Lok Sabha from the visitor’s gallery while proceedings were underway.

As per reports, the two accused jumped from the visitor’s gallery and one of them began to head towards the well by jumping over the benches.

The youth who jumped in the well of the Lok Sabha was shouting "Kaala Kanoon Nahi Chalega, Gundagardi nahi chalegi". Preliminary investigations indicate that it wasn't a terror attack & not linked to the December 13, 2001 terrorist attack on the Parliament. It was a major… — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) December 13, 2023

The man was donning a blue jacket and was seen removing his shoes. He then starts to look around as if trying to find a way out when members of Parliament began to surround him.

Immediately, a yellow smoke began to emanate and fill in the hall. As per reports, the two accused who breached the Parliament security were chanting the slogans “Kala kanoon wapis lo”, “Tanashahi nahin chalegi”.

A similar scene was unfolding outside the Parliament premises at the same time. Two other protestors including a woman and man were staging a demonstration releasing yellow and pink smoke from cans. The entire incident invovles a total four accused at least.

The woman protester outside was heard raising slogans including, “Tanashahi nahin chalega,” “Manipur ko insaaf do, “Samvidhaan bachao”, “Mahilayon par atyachar nahin chalega,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Tanashahi band karo,” “Jai Bheem Jai Bharat,” “Vande Mataram”.

Visuals:- Few people arrested by the police outside #ParliamentAttack pic.twitter.com/o6w3QFgpvJ — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile the protesting man was heard chanting, “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Several videos of the attack inside the Parliament and the demonstration outside are making rounds on social media.

The woman protester has been identified as a Neelam Kaur (42) and Amol Shinde (25). Meanwhile, one of the accused who jumped inside the Lok Sabha is reportedly being identified as a Sagar.

In another video, a journalist can be seen questioning Neelam while she is being taken by the police. In response, the woman accused can be heard saying, “Our Indian government and the atrocities being committed against us…when we talk about our rights…we are lathicharged and jailed and totured. So we did not have any other way.”

When asked which organisation they belong to, she said, “We are not from any organisation, we are common people. we are students, because we are employed, our parents work so hard, labourers, farmers, small businessmen but no one is heard. They try to supress our voice but this tyranny will not be tolerated. End the tanashahi (tyranny). Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

What happened inside the Parliament

The incident took place at 1 PM during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha, just before the lunch break. When Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from West Bengal, was raising some points regarding his constituency, suddenly a commotion was heard in the background. When the Sansad TV switched to the view of the entire hall, a man could be seen who has already jumped from the gallery and was on the benches.

He then started to proceed towards the front of the hall, jumping from bench to bench. People were in the Lok Sabah were heard shouting ‘pakdo, pakdo’ (catch him), before the speaker hurriedly adjourned the house. The live stream was cut immediately after that.

However, media reports said that another man jumped into the Lok Sabha, and both of them were carrying canisters, from which they sprayed some yellow-coloured substance.

While some reports said it was gas, others said it was smoke. According to LS Speaker Om Birla, the smoke as per preliminary inquiry was not harmful.

The security breach in Lok Sabha happened on the anniversary 2001 Parliament attack during which armed terrorists stormed the Parliament building.