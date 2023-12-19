The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday (19th December) launched a search in the Rohingya colony in Bathindi area of Jammu. A house to house search was conducted by the police leading to recovery of illegally obtained documents.

PAN cards, Adhaar cards and bank documents were seized among other incriminating material. Three FIRs have been registered against ten foreigners (Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals and their facilitators for illegally procuring Indian identity documents like Domicile Certificates, Aadhaar Cards and illegally staying in Doda district.

#WATCH | Jammu: Checking of documents by Jammu & Kashmir Police at the Rohingya colony in Bathindi area of Jammu. pic.twitter.com/To1aKQoPc1 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu said that the police is checking what kind of documents the Rohingyas settlers have and who have helped them in providing these documents. “Investigation is underway,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu on Tuesday about the searches, DIG Pathak said, “In different places in Jammu city, people have given their plots to those who’ve come from outside. We are checking who is giving them these facilities and helping them get the Indian government facilities…”

He said that seven police stations are involved and searches are underway at around 29-30 locations in Jammu.

#WATCH | J&K: Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu says, "…We are checking the documents & who helped them in providing those documents. Investigation is underway." https://t.co/7Eah0U3u8L pic.twitter.com/yB3EoXnOnm — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

As per reports, 7 FIRs have been lodged at different police stations in Jammu against persons for allegedly giving shelter and government benefits to Rohingyas.

The FIRs have been lodged in Satwari, Trikuta Nagar, Bagh-e-Bahu, Channi Himmat, Nowabad, Domana, and Nagrota after the searches were carried out.

Reports quoting officials said that magistrates were present at the search locations where Rohingyas are living and also at the homes of their facilitators.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, police said several First Information Reports have been lodged at different police stations against the people found to be accused of providing shelter to the Rohingya.

“Today, an action was initiated against all those who have been facilitators in providing shelter and availing government benefits to the non-citizens of the country, Rohingyas,” the release further stated.

According to the press release, FIR’s are lodged in the following Police Stations vide FIR numbers P/S Satwari FIRno.270 , P/S Trikuta Nagar FIR no. 352, P/S Bagh-e-Bahu FIR no.107, P/S Channi Himmat FiR no.184, P/S Nowabad FIR no.191, P/S Domana FIR no.370, P/S Nagrota FIR no.527 respectively.

“In these FIR’s people who have been found to be accused of providing shelter to the people of foreigners outside of the nation (Rohingyas),” it added.

As per reports, on Monday (18th December), police registered a case against Rohingyas in Kishtwar district after recovering illegally obtained documents like Adhaar cards.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of important documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) at Dachhan police station.

Rohingya menace in J&K

In November, 5 people including a Rohinhya man were arrested in connection with a case of alleged human trafficking in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said. The accused trafficked Rohingya women via Bangladesh and got them “married” to locals in the Union Territory “in exchange for money.”

The arrests came two days after the police busted a human trafficking network.

Earlier in July this year, Rohingyas lodged at the Holding Center in Hiranagar town of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir attacked the police by pelting stones.

Several people including the police officials suffered injuries in the violence that ensued.

Senior police officials stated that clashes erupted after the police moved in to rescue the centre’s in-charge and two other staff members who were being held captive by the Rohingyas and that around six officers were hurt in stone pelting by the Rohingya detainees.