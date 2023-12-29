The headmistress of a government high school in Murugamalla village, Chintamani taluk of Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur has come under severe criticism for doing a photoshoot with her male student during an ‘educational study tour’. The incident caused disgust among parents, prompting calls for the teacher to be fired immediately.

During the tour, Pushpalatha, the head teacher of the school, displayed inappropriate behavior with a minor boy studying at SSLC, documenting intimate photographs with him on her mobile phone. The photos, which have gone viral on social media, show the headmistress in romantic poses with a teenage male student. The images show the student attired in a kurta and jeans, kissing, grasping, and also tugging at the teacher’s saree. In one photo he is lifting the teacher in his arms.

Where are we heading as a society ?



Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block… pic.twitter.com/WviIHtOP3J — Amit Singh Rajawat (@satya_AmitSingh) December 28, 2023

After learning of the incident, the parents of the impacted student confronted Pushpalatha at the school, horrified. Outraged by the incident, they filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO) and demanded that the headmistress’s behavior be thoroughly investigated.

Parents are calling for immediate action against Pushpalatha, emphasizing the importance of accountability in the educational system. The case has also raised concerns about students’ safety and well-being while on educational trips.

Surprisingly, this is not a rare occurrence. Similar cases of inappropriate behavior by teachers have been reported in the past. In 2022, a video of a teacher dancing in the classroom to a Bhojpuri song went viral, drawing criticism from social media users.

The video showed a teacher in a saree dancing to the song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori,’ with students waving and jumping in the background, further fueling the debate about the ongoing challenges related to professional conduct in the education sector.