Karnataka: School teacher makes male student hug and kiss her in ‘romantic photoshoot’ during educational tour, parents demand strict action

The images show the student attired in a kurta and jeans, kissing, grasping, and also tugging at the teacher's saree. In one photo he is lifting the teacher in his arms.

OpIndia Staff
Kanataka: School teacher captures romantic poses with a male student on educational trip, parents complain, demand teacher's removal
The headmistress of a government high school in Murugamalla village, Chintamani taluk of Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur has come under severe criticism for doing a photoshoot with her male student during an ‘educational study tour’. The incident caused disgust among parents, prompting calls for the teacher to be fired immediately.

During the tour, Pushpalatha, the head teacher of the school, displayed inappropriate behavior with a minor boy studying at SSLC, documenting intimate photographs with him on her mobile phone. The photos, which have gone viral on social media, show the headmistress in romantic poses with a teenage male student. The images show the student attired in a kurta and jeans, kissing, grasping, and also tugging at the teacher’s saree. In one photo he is lifting the teacher in his arms.

After learning of the incident, the parents of the impacted student confronted Pushpalatha at the school, horrified. Outraged by the incident, they filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO) and demanded that the headmistress’s behavior be thoroughly investigated.

Parents are calling for immediate action against Pushpalatha, emphasizing the importance of accountability in the educational system. The case has also raised concerns about students’ safety and well-being while on educational trips.

Surprisingly, this is not a rare occurrence. Similar cases of inappropriate behavior by teachers have been reported in the past. In 2022, a video of a teacher dancing in the classroom to a Bhojpuri song went viral, drawing criticism from social media users.

The video showed a teacher in a saree dancing to the song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori,’ with students waving and jumping in the background, further fueling the debate about the ongoing challenges related to professional conduct in the education sector.

