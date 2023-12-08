In a shocking incident, a missionary school in Rajasthan has suspended 8 students for chanting the Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan. Emmanuel Mission School in Anta in Rajasthan’s Baran district has suspended the 8 students for 7 days, alleging that they violated the rules of the school. The school sent letters to the parents of the students informing them about the suspension, sparking protests against the school.

Following the incident, all 8 students wrote a letter to the District Education Officer to intervene in the matter and get their suspension revoked.

One of the letters sent by Emmanuel Mission School to the parent of a student named Takshit Malab has appeared on social media. In this letter signed by the school’s principal and manager, Malab has been suspended for 7 days for violating rules.

The letter claimed that the student was explaining multiple times, but there was no result. Therefore, the step was taken. The school also asked the parent to give proper direction to the student, so that he does not indulge in any inappropriate action.

After the families received the letters, they along with others reached the school and demonstrated against the decision. However, the school refused to revoke the suspension. Anta’s BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena has intervened in the matter and talked to the school management over the issue.

Later Hindu groups also reached the school to protest against the decision. They are demanding the cancellation of the recognition of the school.

The eight students have written a letter to the district education officer over the issue, saying that they were suspended for chanting the Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan. They further alleged that they were threatened for the slogan, and then were suspended for seven days. They have requested to take action against the school and provide relief to them.

All the students are from class 9. They are Sharad Soni, Karthik Meena, Saurabh Malav, Takshit Malav, Prem Gurjar, Yatharth Kumawat, Jatin Arvip and Harshit Nagar.

The incident

The incident of sloganeering by the students took place on Wednesday when a procession was taken out in Anta Town in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The march was organised by the members of Rajput community and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. When the procession reached near the school, the 8 students came out, and started chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai along with the participants of the procession.

The school management could not accept this action by the students and berated them saying it violated school rules. After that, letters suspending them for 7 were sent to their parents on Thursday.