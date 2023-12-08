Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMissionary school in Rajasthan suspends 8 students for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', says...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Missionary school in Rajasthan suspends 8 students for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, says they violated rules of the school

The eight students have written a letter to the district education officer over the issue, saying that they were suspended for chanting the Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan, and demanding action against the school and revocation of the suspensions

OpIndia Staff
5

In a shocking incident, a missionary school in Rajasthan has suspended 8 students for chanting the Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan. Emmanuel Mission School in Anta in Rajasthan’s Baran district has suspended the 8 students for 7 days, alleging that they violated the rules of the school. The school sent letters to the parents of the students informing them about the suspension, sparking protests against the school.

Following the incident, all 8 students wrote a letter to the District Education Officer to intervene in the matter and get their suspension revoked.

One of the letters sent by Emmanuel Mission School to the parent of a student named Takshit Malab has appeared on social media. In this letter signed by the school’s principal and manager, Malab has been suspended for 7 days for violating rules.

The letter claimed that the student was explaining multiple times, but there was no result. Therefore, the step was taken. The school also asked the parent to give proper direction to the student, so that he does not indulge in any inappropriate action.

After the families received the letters, they along with others reached the school and demonstrated against the decision. However, the school refused to revoke the suspension. Anta’s BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena has intervened in the matter and talked to the school management over the issue.

Later Hindu groups also reached the school to protest against the decision. They are demanding the cancellation of the recognition of the school.

The eight students have written a letter to the district education officer over the issue, saying that they were suspended for chanting the Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan. They further alleged that they were threatened for the slogan, and then were suspended for seven days. They have requested to take action against the school and provide relief to them.

All the students are from class 9. They are Sharad Soni, Karthik Meena, Saurabh Malav, Takshit Malav, Prem Gurjar, Yatharth Kumawat, Jatin Arvip and Harshit Nagar.

The incident

The incident of sloganeering by the students took place on Wednesday when a procession was taken out in Anta Town in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The march was organised by the members of Rajput community and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. When the procession reached near the school, the 8 students came out, and started chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai along with the participants of the procession.

The school management could not accept this action by the students and berated them saying it violated school rules. After that, letters suspending them for 7 were sent to their parents on Thursday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in panic mode as State has only four months left to utilise ₹8,000 crore out of ₹11,000 crore granted by...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Hadiya’s father approaches HC fearing his daughter, who converted to Islam to marry a PFI activist, is detained by her husband

OpIndia Staff -

Those who do not know history should not say certain things: Himanta Biswa Sarma after Kapil Sibal claimed in SC that Assam was originally...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Souls of Gandhi and Ambedkar must be weeping’: The Left ecosystem suffer a meltdown after Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

Palanpur, Gujarat: Mehndi Hussain kidnaps 15-year-old Hindu girl, rapes her after taking to different locations

OpIndia Staff -

System at Harvard along with the ideology that grips far too many of the students and faculty is evil: Rabbi quits the institution’s antisemitism...

OpIndia Staff -

High priest to lead the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a descendant of priest who presided over the coronation of Chhatrapati...

OpIndia Staff -

After expulsion from Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra gets back to screaming, repeats ‘Bh*dwa, Kat*a’ rant, says will fight BJP even in the gutter

OpIndia Staff -

US: New Mexico State sues Meta after probe finds Facebook promoting sexual content to minors, recommending handles of predators

OpIndia Staff -

Left parties not running inter-faith marriage bureaus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after cleric accuses communists of helping Muslim women marry Hindu men

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com