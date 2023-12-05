Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Congress lost Rajasthan because they ignored Karni Sena': What Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Congress lost Rajasthan because they ignored Karni Sena’: What Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said only two days before he was shot dead

A video of the attack has gone viral on social media showing two assailants sitting with Gogamedi and his aide in a house, which was reportedly his own. The assailants can be seen getting up and brandish their guns and begin firing shots at Gogamedi and his aide.

OpIndia Staff
Still from the CCTV footage of the murder of Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur (Source: PTI/X)
8

The murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, has sent shockwaves across the country. The murder comes two days after the Rajput leader blamed the Congress for its defeat in the Rajasthan assembly elections.

On 3rd December, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Congress’s wrong ticket distribution and ignoring the Karni Sena has resulted in its shameful defeat.

He wrote, “Congress’s wrong ticket distribution and ignoring the Karni Sena led to the shameful defeat of the party in the 2023 Rajasthan elections. It stood at the fifth number in my constituency in Bhadra with a total of 3,669 (votes). High command should take notice.”

Meanwhile, a video of the attack has gone viral on social media showing two assailants sitting with Gogamedi and his aide in a house, which was reportedly his own. The assailants can be seen getting up and brandish their guns and begin firing shots at Gogamedi and his aide.

While Gogamedia falls to the ground, his aide tries to tackle the situation but is fired at again and is injured even as he runs behind one of the shooters.

Notably, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on 3rd December had claimed that according to his sources, the Congress ecosystem is planning an all out revenge against Rajasthan in 1st 100 days of BJP govt.

He wrote, “They will do this by manufacturing & concocting fake & manufactured stories & tasking various mafia, anti-social elements to vitiate the atmosphere by committing various crimes to show Rajasthan in bad light. I request all Rajasthanis to be on vigil against such elements.”

Meanwhile, BJP Rajasthan Chief CP Joshi said that an attempt is being made to disturb the atmosphere in the state. He said that Gogamedi had several times demanded security from the police.

“I am shocked to hear about the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. An attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of violence. Sukhdev ji had requested police protection following threats. It is a matter of investigation as to why he wasn’t given protection. I have requested the police to take action and immediately arrest the accused. This is the result of the last 5 years of governance in the state,” CP Joshi said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com