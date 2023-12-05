The murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, has sent shockwaves across the country. The murder comes two days after the Rajput leader blamed the Congress for its defeat in the Rajasthan assembly elections.

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2023 हुए हैं इसमें कांग्रेस की गलत टिकट वितरण वह करणी सेना की अनदेखी करने के कारण शर्मनाक हार हुई है हमारे विधानसभा भादरा में कुल 3669 में रह गई पांचवें नंबर पर रही है आला कमान को ध्यान देना चाहिए

Shri rashtriy Rajput karni Sena karyalay Jaipur Rajasthan — Sukhdev Singh gogamedi (@sukhdevgogamedi) December 3, 2023

On 3rd December, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Congress’s wrong ticket distribution and ignoring the Karni Sena has resulted in its shameful defeat.

He wrote, “Congress’s wrong ticket distribution and ignoring the Karni Sena led to the shameful defeat of the party in the 2023 Rajasthan elections. It stood at the fifth number in my constituency in Bhadra with a total of 3,669 (votes). High command should take notice.”

Meanwhile, a video of the attack has gone viral on social media showing two assailants sitting with Gogamedi and his aide in a house, which was reportedly his own. The assailants can be seen getting up and brandish their guns and begin firing shots at Gogamedi and his aide.

#BREAKING: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena State President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murdered in broad daylight in Jaipur, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/2OJJdMkwdj — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 5, 2023

While Gogamedia falls to the ground, his aide tries to tackle the situation but is fired at again and is injured even as he runs behind one of the shooters.

Notably, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on 3rd December had claimed that according to his sources, the Congress ecosystem is planning an all out revenge against Rajasthan in 1st 100 days of BJP govt.

I have been informed from sources that Congress ecosystem is planning an all out revenge against Rajasthan in 1st 100 days of BJP govt. They will do this by manufacturing & concocting fake & manufactured stories & tasking various mafia, anti-social elements to vitiate the… — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 3, 2023

He wrote, “They will do this by manufacturing & concocting fake & manufactured stories & tasking various mafia, anti-social elements to vitiate the atmosphere by committing various crimes to show Rajasthan in bad light. I request all Rajasthanis to be on vigil against such elements.”

Meanwhile, BJP Rajasthan Chief CP Joshi said that an attempt is being made to disturb the atmosphere in the state. He said that Gogamedi had several times demanded security from the police.

#WATCH | On the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief in Jaipur, BJP Rajasthan chief CP Joshi says, "An attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the state. Sukhdev ji had requested police protection following threats. It is a matter of investigation as to… pic.twitter.com/lDUesXkhNz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

“I am shocked to hear about the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. An attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of violence. Sukhdev ji had requested police protection following threats. It is a matter of investigation as to why he wasn’t given protection. I have requested the police to take action and immediately arrest the accused. This is the result of the last 5 years of governance in the state,” CP Joshi said.