A young college student Nisha Kumbhar (age 21) waiting for a bus at a bus stop in Nerul in New Mumbai was attacked by a stranger on Monday (4th December). The police have arrested the accused, identified as Hussain Imam Hasan Shamshu (age 26).

Hussain Imam Hasan Shamshu is a beggar in the Nerul area and he attacked Nisha with a glass bottle. The accused has been arrested for the offence of attempt to murder. After hitting her head with a bottle, he tried to stab the broken bottle into her stomach. The young woman was injured in this. She is currently under treatment in a nearby hospital.

Nisha Kumbhar is a resident of Airoli and her semester examination centre is allotted in a college in Nerul. On 4th December, she came to Nerul for an examination in that college and after that, she was waiting for a bus at the bus stop along with her friend Khushi Kadam.

When both of them were discussing the examination as they waited for the bus, suddenly at around 1.30 pm, a man came with a glass bottle in his hand and he started beating Nisha on her head with the bottle. The bottle broke as Nisha resisted. However, the stranger tried to dig the broken bottle into Nisha’s stomach. Nisha somehow resisted this blow but was severely hit in the waist and lower abdomen.

During the incident, two individuals hurried to help Nisha, prompting the assailant to flee. The Nerul police soon arrived at the scene, and Nisha was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. The police launched a search for the accused and identified him with the help of nearby CCTV footage. The accused was arrested and identified as Hussain Imam Hasan Shamshu.

Senior Police Inspector Tanaji Bhagat from the Nerul police station reported that the police team quickly located and apprehended the attacker. He is a beggar in the Nerul vicinity. According to some local witnesses, he behaved like this because he was paranoid and mentally ill.