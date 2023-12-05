In a big embarrassment for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD(U) MP in Lok Sabha, Sunil Kumar Pintu from Sitamarhi constituency, sung praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even chanted BJP’s election slogan “Modi hai toh mumkin hai”.

Notably, the JD(DU) MP had also rejected the Bihar government’s caste census released in October saying that the data has huge irregularities.

Following BJP’s victory in assembly elections in 3 out of 4 states, Pintu said that BJP proved its slogan that “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (Modi makes it possible).

“Jo nara Bharatiya Janata Party ne diya hai ki ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ aur ‘Modi magic hai’ yeh janta ne uspar apni mohar lagakar uss baat ko sahi kar diya ki sahi mein Modi magic hai (The slogan that BJP has given that with Modi it is possible and it is Modi magic, this was approved and proven by the people that there is indeed Modi magic),” the JD(U) MP said.

Referring to PM Modi’s address post election results at the BJP headquarter, Pintu supported PM’s call for the development of the “4 castes” namely women, youth, farmers and the poor.

“The attempt to give employment to our farmers, women, youth and poor is right. Until and unless these 4 castes are uplifted we will not be able to develop the nation. It is important that there should be development for women, farmers and youth and we can become a world power by 2047 only by uplifting the 4 castes including the poor,” the MP said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sitamarhi also hit out at the Congress saying that the party remembered its allies only after losing in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The JD(U) MP alleged that the Congress lost because of ignoring its allies.

Pintu said that there is a big communication gap in the INDI Alliance and big leaders are not being consulted adding that INDI Alliance has a future in 2024 only if Congress puts regional parties forward.

“After results of the three-state elections came (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan), they suddenly announced (INDI Alliance meeting) and remembered their allies. What Congress is doing is that it is ignoring the allies on the support of which it is standing in states – JD(U) and RJD in Bihar, SP in Uttar Pradesh and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand. Congress was ignoring them and these results are due to that. If Congress takes a major decision in the meeting on 6th Dec and puts forward regional parties, only then will INDIA have a future in 2024,” Pintu said.

Meanwhile, JDU Chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will give the INDI Alliance meeting on 6th December a miss. JDU national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh and Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha will attend the meeting. Clearly, the assemly elections have widened the faultlines that exist within the INDI Alliance.