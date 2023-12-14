The BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday alleged a close link between TMC leader Tapas Roy and the accused mastermind of the Parliament security breach, identified as Lalit Jha.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, the BJP state chief shared a photograph in which the TMC leader is purportedly seen alongside the absconding mastermind.

The BJP leader also called for an investigation into the alleged links of the TMC leader with the accused.

“Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC’s Tapas Roy for a long time… Isn’t this proof enough for an investigation into the connivance of the leader?” Majumdar posted from his X handle.

While Opposition members raised a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament over the massive security breach on Wednesday, Delhi Police claimed a “well-planned conspiracy” behind the incident on Thursday.

While Delhi Police moved the Patiala House Court, seeking a 15-day remand for the four accused persons in the security breach case, the latter granted a remand of 7 days to the Special Cell.

Labelling the security breach as a fallout of a “well-planned conspiracy”, Delhi Police said it was an “attack on the Parliament of India”.The four accused persons — Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan — were produced before the Patiala House Court while Delhi Police filed a remand plea.

Sharing details of the incident, in which two unidentified men jumped into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors’ gallery and set off smoke cans that they hid in their shoes.

Delhi Police stated in an official release, “All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings.”

“They used smoke canisters which they carried into the parliament veiled in their shoes,” the police added.

Police sources on Thursday said the four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have taken common responsibility for the incident, adding that they were giving “rote answers” to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special Cell in the matter.

Earlier, the absconding accused in the Parliament Security breach case, Lalit Jha, was alleged to be the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy.

Police said they will be able to throw more light on the conspiracy once Lalit Jha is apprehended.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses leading to the major security breach in the new Parliament building on Wednesday.

The security breach happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament.

