Jathedar Baba Harjit Singh, the descendant of Nihang Baba Fakir Singh Khalsa, who had barged into the disputed structure in Ayodhya and performed Havan in 1858, has received permission to organise Langar in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Baba Harjit Singh said, “We are part of Sanatan. This is our Dharma. We have worked to keep it alive.” He requested Hindus and Sikhs to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Mandir for Ram Lalla together on 22nd January 2024.

Speaking to the media, Baba Harjit Singh asserted his ancestors had devotion towards Bhagwan Ram. He added that he would like to carry forward the legacy of Nihang Sikhs by holding ‘Guru Ka Langar’ in Ayodhya. He said, “Now, when Lord Rama’s Prana Pratishtha (consecration) is being done on January 22, 2024, how can I lag behind?”

Baba Harjit Singh categorically denied affiliation to any political party and said, “I have no affiliation with any political party and am only a bearer of eternal traditions. I had to face criticism while maintaining harmony between Nihangs and Sanatan Dharma because, on the one hand, I am an amritdhari (baptised) Sikh. Still, on the other hand, I wear rudraksha mala around my neck.”

In an interview with Chardikla Time TV, Baba Harjit Singh said the Langar Sewa would start on 10th January 2024, and they would try to continue it till the end of February 2024.

The events of 1858

Notably, Nihang Baba Fakir Singh Khalsa had barged into the disputed structure along with 25 Nihang Sikhs in November 1858 and performed Havan inside. 165 years after the event, his eighth descendant, Jathedar Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur, said he would conduct Langar started from Maghi in January in Ayodhya.

The Nihang Sikhs had written ‘Ram’ on the walls of the disputed structure and hoisted a saffron flag. A case was registered against the 25 Nihang Sikhs at the Awadh Police Station on 30th November 1858 on the complaint of the muezzin of the officer of the Masjid. In the Supreme Court’s judgment favouring Hindus in the Ram Janmbhoomi case, the event of 1858 was cited.

A report by Sheetal Dubey, the Thanedar of Oudh, stated, “Today Mr Nihang Singh Faqir Khalsa, a resident of Punjab, organised Hawan and Puja of Guru Gobind Singh and erected a symbol of Sri Bhagwan, within the premises of the Masjid. When pitching the symbol, 25 Sikhs were posted there for security.” The report further stated that the summons was delivered to Nihang Singh Faqir Khasla, who told the Thanedar that “every place belonged to Nirankar”.