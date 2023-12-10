In Gurugram Haryana, a 13-year-old domestic maid helper has been the victim of atrocities by her employer’s family. The culprits subjected her to dog bites and also stripped her in front of her family. They had also locked the victim girl in a room. On Saturday (9th December), the girl’s mother freed her with the help of some people and complained to the police station.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up by the members of the family for which she worked in the Sector 57 area, police said on Saturday. Then the minor victim was subjected to dog bites and stripped in front of her family members.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the woman of the house where the girl worked would often beat her with an iron rod and hammer. The woman’s two sons stripped her, videographed her nude, and touched her inappropriately.

The girl was held hostage in a room with her mouth taped. She was rescued by her mother with the help of others on Saturday. The mother said her daughter was served food only once in 48 hours and her mouth was taped to stop her from making noise.

According to the FIR lodged at Sector 51 women’s police station in Gurugram, the owner of the house, where the girl worked, used to pour acid on her hands. They used to threaten to kill the girl if she told anyone about this incident.

The victim girl is originally from Bihar. Her mother said that on 27th June, with the help of a vehicle mechanic in the nearby area, she got her daughter a job as a maid at the house of Shashi Sharma, a resident of Sector 57 of Gurugram. The girl was employed there at a salary of Rs 9000 a month, to live with them and work in the house. The victim’s mother alleged that she had received money for her daughter’s work only for the first two months.

She said, “I went to meet my daughter several times but neither they (the accused family) allowed me to meet my daughter nor was she allowed to talk on the phone.”

Following the complaint, Shashi Sharma and his two sons have been booked on charges of causing hurt and outraging the modesty of women, cruelty to children, and criminal intimidation. The three have also been booked under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said.