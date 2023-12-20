Wednesday, December 20, 2023
No discussion on MP suspension, Adani, Rafale, only focused on mimicry incident: Rahul Gandhi attacks media

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking the Vice Presiden Jagdeep Dhankhar in the parliament premises, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

ANI
Hitting out at the media for not discussing the suspension of members extensively, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the media is entirely focused on showing the mimicry incident and not highlighting the pain and agony of the suspended MPs, adding that What can be done if the “media is totally running on one line”.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. The media is showing it. Nobody has said anything.150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment.”

“Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. Please show their side also. What can we do if you are totally running on one line,” he added.

The controversy erupted after suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice Presiden Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Jagdeep Dhankhar to express his anguish over the theatrics of a member in the ‘sacred’ Parliament complex.

Taking to his official handle on social media handle X, Vice President Dhankhar said he received a telephone call from Prime Minister Modi during which he said he had been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but doing the same to a Constitutional office in the Parliament was unfortunate.

Replying to Prime Minister Modi, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said none of the insults will make him change his path adding that he is committed to upholding the values that he holds dear.”I told him- Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path,” Dhankhar posted.

Meanwhile, weighing in on the mimicry row, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed it was a ploy to deflect public attention from the suspension of 141 MPs from the Parliament.

The members were suspended for raising a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses over their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach incident of December 13. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

