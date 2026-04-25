The mob lynching of Tarun Khatik on Holi in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, has now taken a new turn. While the victim’s family is fighting for justice, the accused have barged into their home and issued open threats of murder. Distressed by this, Tarun’s family is now preparing to flee Uttam Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Police to provide security to the victim’s family and remove inflammatory videos from social media. OpIndia spoke with the victim’s family to learn about their well-being. Tekchandra, the uncle of the deceased, Tarun Khatik, told OpIndia that on 13th April, some women from the accused family visited their home.

No men were present at the house at the time. Tarun’s mother and other women were present. The women of the accused family abused them with casteist slurs, and when they refused to withdraw the case, they threatened to kill the second son in the middle of the crossroads.

Tarun’s family forced to flee

Tekchandra said, “Our entire family is terrified after this threat. Now we want to sell this house and move away. We are looking for a better place where we can live safely. We don’t want to face any trouble again.”

Regarding the Delhi Police deployment in front of his house, Tekchandra says, “The Delhi Police may be stationed here. Recently, the ACP came to meet and talk with us, and he also assured us of security. But for how long will the police stay with us or protect us? If the police leave here one day, who will protect us? Therefore, we should leave. We will flee from here.” Tekchandra said that he has also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the threats posed by the accused family.

Delhi High Court orders security for the family

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, hearing a petition filed by the victim’s family, has ordered the Delhi Police to provide security. It also ordered the removal of inflammatory videos from social media. The High Court has directed the Police Commissioner to instruct the concerned SHO to provide his personal number to the victim’s family so that they can contact him for assistance in case of any situation.

A Muslim mob lynched Tarun on Holi

The incident happened on Wednesday (4th March), on the festival of Holi. According to police and family accounts, an 11-year-old girl from Tarun’s family was playing Holi on her terrace. She threw a water balloon, aiming at her father, who was standing below. However, the balloon fell on the road and splashed water on a Muslim woman from the neighbourhood, leading to an argument between the two households.

The Hindu family and the girl apologised, and the matter appeared to be resolved. But the tensions escalated when Tarun returned on his bike in the evening after celebrating Holi with a friend. Tarun was stopped by a group of 15 to 20 people belonging to the Muslim community and was brutally assaulted with iron rods, bricks, stones, and other objects. The attackers also beat his family members and others, who rushed to the spot to protect him. Tarun was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The incident sparked tension in the area, and angry people protested, demanding action against the accused. Thousands of Hindus who attended a massive protest rally in Uttam Nagar threatened to prevent Muslims from celebrating Eid. This further escalated the situation.

(This article is a translation of the original article published on OpIndian Hindi.)