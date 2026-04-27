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Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Police arrest Anwar Qureshi for manufacturing fake ghee made using animal fat, bones and skin, read exclusive details of the FIR

Officials recovered animal skin, bones, fat based material, 69 tins of fat, nine drums, leather pieces, horns and tubular animal parts from Anwar Sheikh Bismillah Qureshi’s premises.

Anurag
Officials raid Anwar Qureshi’s fake ghee unit near Begum Park in Khandwa.
Khandwa authorities seized animal fat, bones and skin from Anwar Qureshi’s fake ghee unit (Image: Dall-E)

On 24th April, Khandwa Police in Madhya Pradesh arrested a man identified as Anwar Qureshi for manufacturing and selling fake ghee. Qureshi was making the ghee like substance using animal fat, bones and skin. The manufacturing unit was operating from a narrow lane near Begum Park in the Imalipura area. The authorities raided the place after receiving repeated complaints that animals were being cut at the premises and their fat, bones and skin were being processed for use in food like products.

Authorities at Qureshi’s house (Image: Jagran)

The district administration, municipal corporation, veterinary department and police formed a joint team and raided the place. The authorities suspect that Qureshi was selling fake ghee in the local market, including food joints and restaurants.

During the raid, officials recovered sacks filled with animal skin and bones. They also found drums and containers filled with fat based material. Authorities recovered a large quantity of raw material, finished liquid, and a ghee like substance from the spot.

9 drums and 79 containers seized

Speaking to the media, City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur said that the team recovered 79 containers from the premises and each container had around 30 kg of suspicious material. Furthermore, the authorities also recovered nine large drums of 200 kg capacity, which were filled with animal fat.

Authorities at Qureshi’s house (Image: Jagran)

The veterinary department collected samples, which were sent for laboratory examination. Officials stated that the material found in the drums appeared to be animal fat at first sight. However, the exact nature and intended use of the seized material would be confirmed after the lab report.

What the FIR says

OpIndia accessed the FIR in the matter. It has been registered on the complaint of the zone in charge of the Municipal Corporation of Khandwa at Moghat Road police station, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, under Section 7 of the Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and Section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Anwar Sheikh Bismillah Qureshi.

Source: Khandwa Police, Madhya Pradesh

SHO Dharwal stated that he received a letter from the Municipal Corporation, Khandwa, signed by Zakir Ahmed and Bhuvan Shrimali, in charge zone officers, to register an FIR in the matter.

According to the complaint, a joint inspection was carried out in the area opposite Begum Park, Pardeshipura, Khandwa, by the City Magistrate, City CP, Tehsildar, Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, SHO of Moghat Road PS and other subordinate staff. The premises belonged to Sheikh Anwar Sheikh Bismillah Qureshi, where he was melting animal fat inside his own house.

Source: Khandwa Police, Madhya Pradesh

The so called licence of the Municipal Corporation Khandwa produced on the spot by Anwar was found to belong to another person and its validity had expired in 2023. Despite this, Anwar was found to be storing and trading animal remains, including fat, skin, horns, and other material, in an unauthorised and illegal manner.

During the raid, the authorities recovered 69 tins of fat with a capacity of 15 kg each, nine drums of 200 litres capacity containing an unknown chemical, 600 pieces of leather, 35 sacks of horns of buffalo or similar animals, and six sacks of pipes or tubular parts of buffalo and similar animals.

Locals question how the unit was running without action for so long

In a statement, Khandwa CSP Abhiram Warange said that Qureshi, the owner of the premises, was detained for questioning. Police were trying to find out since when he was running the business and who else was involved in the network.

According to media reports, locals had complained several times about suspicious activities at the premises. However, no action was taken till the recent raid. According to complaints, animals were being brought to the location, cut there, and their fat, bones and skin were being cooked and processed. Following the raid, the residents questioned how such activities were allowed to run for such a long time without being stopped.

MLA Kanchan Tanve reacted to the incident

Following the raid, Khandwa MLA Kanchan Tanve reached the spot and described the incident as extremely serious. She demanded strict action from the district administration and called for tough steps against those found guilty.

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Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

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