Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsA new criminal justice era begins in India, three momentous bills replacing IPC, CrPC...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

A new criminal justice era begins in India, three momentous bills replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act passed by Rajya Sabha

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 replace IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act.

ANI
0

Three momentous Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the debate on the three bills and said that the three new criminal justice laws have drawn from India’s own legal jurisprudence and with their implementation, the country will have vast contributions of technology in its criminal justice system.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, Amit Shah said the implementation of new criminal laws will ensure an end to ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ era and justice will be given in three years.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively.

The House earlier took up discussion on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023. The three bills were passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Amit Shah said in his reply that for the first time, changes have been made in the three laws governing the nearly 150-year-old criminal justice system.

He said that after the three new laws are implemented, India’s criminal justice system will take maximum advantage of technology.

“If there will be maximum contribution of technology in any system, it will be in the Indian system…The aim of the three bills is not provide punishment but give justice,” he said

He said that in old laws, instead of crimes against women, priority was given to the protection of the Treasury and the British Crown.

Shah said the government has removed the section of sedition and replaced sedition with treason.

The debate on the key bills did not see participation from most opposition parties, as 46 of their members have been suspended from the House for the remainder of winter session for “misconduct”.

The amended bills to replace Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872 were introduced in Lok Sabha by the Home Minister last week. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

I want to meet him once to thank him: Smriti Irani unveils her father’s desire to meet PM Modi, reveals he cried over Rajiv...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Fact-Checker’ Md Zubair spreads fake news after Sanjay Singh wins election to become WFI president, claims he was ‘appointed’ by BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Mimicry of Vice President: Maharashtra minister files police complaint against Rahul Gandhi and TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, seeks FIR registration

ANI -

Pakistan: Family of minor Hindu girl alleges Sajid forcefully converted her to Islam and performed Nikah with her, forged affidavit to hide her age

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Class 2 student dies of panic attack after a pack of dogs clung to her legs while she was playing in a park

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi agrees to delete tweet revealing the identity of minor victim of alleged rape and murder after Delhi HC said it will pass...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslim mob including women attacked police & Hindus, Chamunda Temple not illegal’: As Islamists spread fake news about Morabadabad temple protest case, here is...

Siddhi Somani -

Indian Army vehicle ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pooch district, casualties feared

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court instructs Election Commission to take action against Rahul Gandhi over his ‘pickpocket’ remark on PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am quitting wrestling’: Sakshi Malik says just elected WFI President is Brij Bhushan Singh’s friend and associate

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com