On Friday (1st December), a missionary school named after St. Mary suspended 4 students for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on its premises. The incident took place in Mauranipur town in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, students were asked to write essays on any topic of their interest. A total of 4 students (3 boys and 1 girl) wrote essays on the construction of the majestic Ram Mandir in the city of Ayodhya and recited them during the school prayer.

All of them ended their essays with the Holy chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ On hearing the Hindu religious slogan, the school administration suspended the students for a period of 8 days and called their parents.

As per reports, the four students were also forced to submit a written apology, vowing to never chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ within the school premises.

After the news of the suspension went viral, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other Hindu groups staged a demonstration outside the St. Mary’s School.

Reportedly, they raised chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and burnt the effigy of the school principal. Hindu activist Vinay Kumar warned that if the suspension of students was not revoked, then, a large agitation would be organised against the school administration.

Police reach school to pacify the Hindu groups

On receiving information, Mauranipur tehsildar Madan Mohan Gupta and a team of police led by one Laxmikant Gautam reached the school.

They brought the situation under control and promised to investigate the matter and take necessary action against the culprits. According to Madan Mohan Gupta, a committee has been formed to probe the matter and file a report.

A large contingent of police was deployed to avoid any law and order situation. In the meantime, the school administration has denied all allegations in writing.