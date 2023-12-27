Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Thinking of joining the MPhil course? It is no longer a recognised degree: Read what the UGC said

OpIndia Staff
University Grants Commission
UGC asked universities to immediately stop MPhil admissions as degree was discontinued in 2022 (Image: Moneycontrol)
7

On 26th December, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a public notice warning students against MPhil courses being offered by some universities. In the notice, the commission said that it came to their notice that a few Universities were inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) program.

The commission added that the MPhil degree colleges offering is not recognised as per the regulations laid down in 2022.

Furthermore, UGC added that UGC published the information regarding discontinuing MPhil in the Gazette of India on 7th November 2022. UGC asked the universities to immediately stop admissions to such programs for the 2023-24 academic year and advised students not to join them.

UGC’s notice read, “It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. (Master of Philosophy) program. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the M.Phil. degree is not a recognised degree. The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil. program.

In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations,2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on 7th November, 2022.

The Universities authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to M.Phil. program for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in M.Phil. Program.”

Searched termsUGC MPhil, MPhil validity, MPhil and PhD
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

