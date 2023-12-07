Tamil actor Aditi Balan has criticised the DMK government for mishandling the flood situation in Chennai which has damaged several houses, public property and led to loss of life too.

The actor has alleged that she was told to make way for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s convoy while she was rescuing her family as they were walking through the waterclogged streets.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the actor shared a screenshot of her story on Instagram wherein she wrote, “I was asked to move my car while waiting to pick up family that was walking through the stagnant water because the CM convoy was approaching @chennaicorp @_chennaipolice @udhay_stalin @mkstalin…Really?”

In another post, she questioned the absence of state authorities. “Govt, where are you? I just went to Radhakrishnan Nagar, Thiruvamiyur. Water from surrounding areas have been pumped into this area. There were dead animals floating around,” she wrote.

Govt, where are you?

I just went to Radhakrishnan nagar, Thiruvamiyur . Water from surrounding areas have been pumped into this area. There were dead animals floating around. pic.twitter.com/hy2C3eWYBQ — Aditi Balan (@AditiBalan) December 5, 2023

The actor also pointed out that a boat with six cops rowed into River View Road in Kottur Puram “to pick up one influential lady”.

“We had to walk through the entire stagnation to rescue 2 kids and their grandma. Meanwhile a boat with 6 cops rowed into river view road in Kottur Puram to pick up one influential lady,” the actor wrote.

In a follow-up post, the actor alleged that the situation in Radhakrishnan Nagar has not changed at all.

“Nothing has changed in Radhakrishnan Nagar. People are still stuck there. Why isn’t anyone from the @chennaicorp reaching out to anyone there?” she said.

Nothing has changed in Radhakrishnan nagar. People are still stuck there. Why isn’t anyone from the @chennaicorp reaching out to anyone there? — Aditi Balan (@AditiBalan) December 6, 2023

According to reports, Balan also asked in another post if the DMK government is not helping the constituency where they were not elected.

Actor Vinodhini Vaidyanathan also took to X to slam the government for “terrible mismanagement at all levels”.

“Sorry but the writing on the wall is clear. Terrible mismanagement at all levels. No helpline numbers are working. There was a knee jerk reaction from GCC a week back on an issue, will be writing about it in detail. Hint: Narikuravas. Today we’ve seen how massive corruption at all levels work. If any of you come at me with “but what about” or “but we have to be patient till the rain stops”, I’m going to throw up.🤮 2015 was far better,” she wrote.

Sorry but the writing on the wall is clear. Terrible mismanagement at all levels. No helpline numbers are working. There was a knee jerk reaction from GCC a week back on an issue, will be writing about it in detail. Hint: Narikuravas. Today we’ve seen how massive corruption at… pic.twitter.com/2aJmSK30Cg — Vinodhini Vaidynathan (@VinodhiniUnoffl) December 4, 2023

At least eight people have died in the Tamil Nadu capital following heavy rainfall and floods caused by Cyclone Michaung. Stagnant water in the city owing to poor infrastructure, power disruption, shortage of daily essentials like milk et cetera have brought life to a standstill.

Schools and colleges in the city have been shut. CM Stalin has written to PM Modi regarding the interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore sought from the Centre for the damage caused.