Monday, January 15, 2024
Israel: 2 Palestinians arrested for carrying out terror attack in Central Israel; 1 woman killed, 17 injured

The police Central District Commander Avi Bitton said the Ra’anana terror attacks were carried out by two Palestinians from the Hebron area

2 Palestinian accused arrested for carrying out terror attack in Central Israel, 1 killed 17 wounded
2 Palestinian accused arrested for carrying out terror attack in Central Israel, 1 killed 17 wounded (Image Source - JACK GUEZ / AFP/ Times of Israel and PNGtree)
A few Palestinian men from the occupied West Bank carried out a car-ramming and terror attack in which one woman lost her life and 17 others suffered injuries, as per Israeli media citing Police.

According to Times of Israel, the police Central District Commander Avi Bitton said the Ra’anana terror attacks were carried out by two Palestinians from the Hebron area, who had been working illegally in the city’s industrial zone recently.

The official added that both the accused have been arrested and are being questioned. “This was a very grave terror attack,” Bitton added.

According to Bitton, the terrorists took control of two cars and carried out attacks at three locations in the city. He said that the first was apprehended very quickly and the second a few minutes later. The police are not ruling out other suspects and are continuing to search the wider area, Times of Israel added. The national police commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that the two suspects are relatives.

As per the report, the Police and the Shin Bet security agency are jointly investigating the apparent terror attack. Following the attack, the Israeli police forensics personnel reached the spot and gathered forensic evidence and carried out the investigation into the case.

Regarding the victims of the terror attack, Meir Hospital stated that a critically wounded woman brought to the medical center from the attack succumbed to her wounds. The woman seemingly in her 70s has not been identified so far. As per reports, the woman had stab wounds as well. 

At least 17 others were wounded in the attack in the central city, including several in serious condition. Seven children and teens are being treated at Schneider Hospital after the attack.

Searched termsIsrael-Hamas war
