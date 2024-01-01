Monday, January 1, 2024
Earlier in the day, Ram Mandir Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal informed that all three idols were ready and there was no competition among the idols as all three idols will be installed within the Ram Mandir. 

Ram Mandir Trust finalises Arun Yogiraj's idol of Ram Lalla for the Garv Grahya
Ram Mandir Trust finalises Arun Yogiraj's idol of Ram Lalla for the Garv Grahya (Image Source - Trust's X handle/Wion)
On 1st January (Monday), the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Kshetra reportedly finalised Arun Yogiraj’s idol of Ram Lalla for the Garbh Griha. As per reports, out of the three idols in the race, the idol carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj was selected for the prestigious installation in the sanctum sanctorum. Whereas, the other two idols will be placed in the temple at separate locations.

“All three idols of Ramlala are ready and all three idols will be used in the temple…All three statues were necessary, the statues will be installed at three places. Keeping this in mind, all three statues have been made,” Chaupal told news agency ANI.

Strikingly, Arun Yogiraj from Mysore has used ‘Krishna Shila’ (black stone) from Karnataka to carve the Ram Lalla idol. Reportedly, Lord Ram has been depicted in the Bal Swaroop (five-year-old child). 

Krishna Shila is found in the vicinity of Karkala, a small town in Karnataka, approximately 60 kilometers away from Mangalore. According to the officials, the most attractive and durable sculptures are made with Krishna Shila as it is one of the finest stones used for sculpting. A trust official said, “The stone, weighing 10 tonnes, 6 feet wide, 4 feet thick, and almost one foot long, was specially brought from Nellikaru village in Karkala, almost a month ago.”

Notably, three sculptures were in the race to curve the best Murti for the grand consecration ceremony. 

Evidently, in May, General Secretary Champat Rai had said, “The construction work of the idol of Ram Lalla has started. Dr Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey from Jaipur, and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka are making idols at three different places on three different stones.”

Back then, the Trust officials had stated that the finest Ram Lalla idol would be placed in the ‘garbhagriha’, while the remaining two would be placed in another temple. The Ram Lalla idols had been curved based on the sketch of internationally acclaimed artist Vasudeo Kamath. He hails from Karnataka’s Karkala town and his paintings from the Ramayana series are acclaimed worldwide.

As per reports, the tailor, who has been creating outfits for Ram Lalla since 1985, has begun crafting a unique yellow dress for the consecration ceremony. The trust invited members of the tailor’s family to measure the finalised idol for the dress.

