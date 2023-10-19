The decades-long wait of Hindu devotees is going to end in January 2024. The construction work of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi is progressing rapidly. In May, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust announced that three sculptors are making the Ram Lalla statue to be placed in the Garbhagriha.

A member of one of the three teams, Vipin Bhadouriya recently informed that the 51-inch tall Balswaroop idol will be handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust by 31st October.

Bhadouriya asserted, “The statue of Ramlalla, which will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya’s Ram temple, is almost complete and will be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by 31st October.”

Bhadouriya has been working around the clock with his mentor, Ganesh Bhatt, who is an eminent sculptor from Karnataka. Regarding Ramlalla’s idol, Bhadouriya noted, “Our idol made of black stone will be the world’s most beautiful statue of Lord Ram, more beautiful than what was imagined. The beauty of the idol would leave people mesmerised.”

He further highlighted that the idol depicts a balswaroop Ram, as a five-year-old, standing on a lotus, carrying a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other. Additionally, the statue would also have fine carvings and designs. All signs related to Lord Ram are carved on the statue which will be 51 inches tall.

Bhadouriya added, “I am happy that our efforts have yielded some good results. Our work is on the verge of completion. After some finishing touches, the idol will be handed over to the trust by the end of this month.”

(Image Source – X handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthshetra @ShriRamTeerth)

However, he is not the only one who is preparing the Ram Lalla idol. In May, General Secretary Champat Rai said, “The construction work of the idol of Ram Lalla has started. Dr Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey from Jaipur, and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka are making idols at three different places on three different stones.”

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: The construction work of the idol of Ram Lalla has started. Dr Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey from Jaipur, and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka are making idols at three different places on three different stones. It is expected that the idol… pic.twitter.com/0PBCgjXbP0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2023

According to the Trust officials, the finest Ram Lalla idol would be placed in the ‘garbhagriha’, while the remaining two would be placed in another temple. The Ram Lalla idols are being made based on the sketch of internationally acclaimed artist Vasudeo Kamath. He hails from Karnataka’s Karkala town and his paintings from the Ramayana series are acclaimed worldwide.

Meanwhile, out of the three sculptors, two — Bhadouriya and his mentor Bhatt, and Arun Yogiraj from Mysore – have used ‘Krishna Shila’ (black stone) from Karnataka to carve the Ram Lalla idol. Krishna Shila is found in the vicinity of Karkala, a small town in Karnataka, approximately 60 kilometers away from Mangalore.

According to the officials, the most attractive and durable sculptures are made with Krishna Shila as it is one of the finest stones used for sculpting. A trust official said, “The stone, weighing 10 tonnes, 6 feet wide, 4 feet thick, and almost one foot long, was specially brought from Nellikaru village in Karkala, almost a month ago.”

Whereas the third team comprising Satya Narayan Pandey and his son Shilpi from Jaipur is carving the Ram Lalla statue from ‘A-class’ stone or marble from Makrana.

Regarding the usage of Makrana marble, Officials said, “Makrana marble is used for its durability, translucency and fine grains. It is ‘weatherproof’, as it is resistant to erosion and weathering, which makes it ideal for outdoor sculptures and statues.”

However, it is important to note that the trust is not using the two Shaligram stones, weighing 14 and 26 tonnes, which arrived from Nepal on 2nd January, for the construction of the Ram Lalla idol.

Regarding this Champat Rai said, “The two Devshilas were gifted to us by Nepal. These stones were calcite and quartzite and were procured from the Gandaki River in the Muktinath area of the Himalayan region. However, after consulting many seers, priests, and experts, the trust decided not to use the Devshila from Nepal. It was a difficult decision to take.” The trust has not yet finalised what will be done with Devshila.

(Image Source – X handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthShetra)

Further, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust officials also elaborated on the procedure that will be followed prior to the consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony of the idol, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take part, on 22nd January.

According to the officials, a grand procession will be taken out through the streets of Ayodhya and the Ram Lalla idol will be placed on a special chariot that is under construction.

The trust officials said, “The scholars from Kashi will worship River Saryu and give a holy dip to the idol amid the chants of special mantras and hymns. On the final day, the idol will be installed in the garbhagriha.”