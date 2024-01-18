As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Assam today, former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta has staged a protest demanding justice from the Congress leader over her claim of sexual assault by another party person.

Angkita, who was once the head of Assam’s Youth Congress, found herself expelled from the party last year.

As reported by ANI, Angkita Dutta said that she would submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi and seek justice.

“I have been in exile for the past 10 months. At that time, I sought justice, but I was suspended from the party. In the last 10 months, I have not joined any party. I was not in Congress, but I worked to strengthen the Congress party. Now people are coming out with me. I will submit a memorandum and we want justice. When he (Rahul Gandhi) reached at Amguri and Assam, I believed that I would also get Nyay. I am hopeful that, he (Rahul Gandhi) will give me Nyay,” she said.

“I come out to seek Nyay (Justice). He has given me a ray of hope. When he started Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, I also saw a ray of hope that I would get Nyay,” she added.

Meanwhile, the fifth day of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on Thursday from Nagaland’s Tuli to Jorhat in Assam. Rahul Gandhi while addressing the people said that perhaps the most corrupt government in India runs in Assam.

“Today is the fifth day of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The public is moving forward united with us in this ‘Nyya Yatra’ against the ‘injustice’ spread in the country. This journey will continue… until we get the right to justice,” the Congress posted on X.

Who is Angkita Dutta?

Angkita Dutta is the former head of the Assam Youth Congress. On April 22, 2023, the Congress party expelled the then Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta, from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years for ‘anti-party activities.’

The decision came after she lodged a police complaint against IYC national president Srinivas BV, accusing him of harassment. Before that, on April 20, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had issued a show cause notice to Angkita Dutta over the allegations she leveled against IYC National President and Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Srinivas BV.

The Congress’ legal cell had sent a notice to Angkita Dutta after she made the harassment allegations. The notice, sent on behalf of Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, had called Angkita Dutta’s complaint of harassment as “false and frivolous”.

On April 18, 2023, Angkita Dutta had posted a series of tweets wherein she opened up about facing harassment at the hands of Congress leader Srinivas BV and also accused the Congress high command of a lack of interest in her case. In her subsequent police complaint, Dutta had narrated that she had been facing harassment and mental trauma at the hands of BV Srinivas for several months.

(With inputs from ANI)