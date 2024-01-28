On Saturday (27th January), the Assam Chief Minister reiterated that Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has been using a ‘body double’ during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’

While speaking about the matter, he said, “I don’t just say things. The duplicate’s name, and how it was done — I will share all details. Just wait for a few days”

“I will be in Dibrugarh tomorrow (Sunday), and I will also be out of Guwahati the next day. Once I am back in Guwahati, I will give the name and address of the duplicate,” Sarma emphasised.

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma quotes a media report alleging that a body double of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was used on the bus being used for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/CL2ltfWudx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Earlier on Thursday (25th January), the Assam Chief Minister accused Rahul Gandhi of using a ‘body double’ during his Assam leg (18th-25th January) of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’

“Rahul Gandhi has been using a ‘body double’ on his bus journeys. This means that the person sitting at the front of the bus and looking at people probably is not Rahul Gandhi at all,” he was heard saying during a press conference.

It must be mentioned that Congress party workers in Assam clashed with the state police after Rahaul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati city.

Himanta Biswa Sarma cited the unruly behaviour, and vandalism of the Congress workers and asked the police to file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. He accused the Congress scion of disrupting traffic movement and creating a law and order situation in the capital city.

In response, Congress claimed that the Assam government was using BJP workers to disrupt Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra. Congress workers in various states have been carrying out protests against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to display their support for Rahul Gandhi.