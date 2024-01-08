In a shocking incident reported from Begusarai, Bihar, a man identified as Maheshwar Kumar Rai was killed by his in-laws after he refused to put up with his wife’s obsession with creating Instagram reels based on popular songs. The victim had a five-year-old son and was married to Rani Kumari six years ago.

The incident took place in the Fafaut village in Begusarai, Bihar, on the night of 7th January. The 25-year-old, a labourer in Kolkata, recently returned home. According to the police, he and his wife got into an argument when he objected to her obsession with creating reels. The lady has over 9,500 followers on Instagram and has posted over 500 videos on the social media platform.

As per the reports, the victim was murdered by his in-laws in their home. The accused tied a rope around the victim’s neck and killed him. The father of the victim confirmed the incident and said that the victim never liked his wife making Instagram reels. “The duo used to fight a lot over the issue. His in-laws killed him after he went to their home on Sunday,” the father confirmed.

The incident, however, is said to have come to the fore after Rudal, the brother of the victim in Kolkata called him on his phone but someone else answered. Rudal then informed the victim’s family in the village who discovered that the victim had been killed by his in-laws.

The accused reportedly had absconded by the time the villagers arrived at the spot. The police were informed, who eventually took the dead body in possession and sent it for post-mortem. The wife and her sibling have been arrested by the police in the case.

The accused persons have been arrested and the police are interrogating them in the case. Further investigation in the case are underway.