Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a seven-star enclave in the holy town of Ayodhya where the historic Ram Mandir is slated to open its doors later this month.

According to reports, the Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) who is building the seven star enclave has refused to comment on the size and value of the deal citing client confidentiality, however, the real estate industry sources said the plot where Bachchan intends to build a home measured around 10,000 square feet and was valued at Rs 14.5 crores.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Big B said, “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”

The Sarayu, as per reports, will be launched on January 22, the same day Ram Lalla will be enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Bhavya Ram Temple after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The project will span over 51 acres and will include residential plots, villas on 31 acres, and even high-rise luxury flats on 15 acres.

Along with the Brookfield group’s Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, the project will also have a five-star palace hotel. The House of Abhinandan Lodha and the Brookfield Group, owners of the Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, have partnered to build an opulent, contemporary palace hotel in Ayodhya.

The luxury hotel in Ayodhya will be part of The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s larger development in the Saraayu Project. It is anticipated that the 100-key luxury hotel in Ayodhya will require an investment above Rs 450 crore and that it will be operational by March 2028.

The hotel in Ayodhya will be spread over a five-acre land parcel and will be developed around the theme of Indian culture and heritage. “This venture not only signifies the transformation that Ayodhya is witnessing but also sets the stage for opulence and hospitality that respects Ayodhya’s rich legacy. As India’s largest branded land developer, we aim to contribute significantly to Ayodhya’s cultural and economic landscape,” Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, of The Abhinandan Lodha Group, told Economic Times.