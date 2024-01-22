Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan left for Ayodhya on Monday morning. The actor was seen dressed in a traditional off-white kurta.

“It is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it’s a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me…We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta…” he said.

Notably, Chiranjeevi is an ardent devotee of Hanuman. His real name is Konidela Sivasankara Vara Prasad. It was after his mother’s advise that he changed his name to Chiranjeevi, which is another name for Lord Hanuman, meaning “live forever”.

The superstar has named his son, actor Ramcharan, after the family’s devotion to Shri Ram. Ramcharan means the divine feet of Shri Ram.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Amitabh and Abhishek were seen leaving Kalina Airport.

Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher is already in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On Monday morning, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple.

While speaking to the media, he said, “Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman…The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is a slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere…Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali.”

Anupam Kher also shared his image with Rajnikanth in Ayodhya, who too reached on Sunday.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana also left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the grand ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale will also attend the ceremony.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

With inputs from agencies