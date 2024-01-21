In the lead-up to the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January, corporate India is seizing the opportunity to connect with the masses in an unparalleled marketing extravaganza. The excitement surrounding the event has prompted major companies to employ creative marketing strategies and contribute to the celebrations.

India’s largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, has declared a nationwide holiday on 22nd January, aligning with the Maharashtra government’s decision to observe it as a public holiday.

The consecration, expected to be witnessed by millions in India and abroad, has prompted a surge in corporate initiatives, ranging from the hospitality industry’s expansion with new hotels to airlines swiftly adding Ayodhya to their destinations.

With over 50 hotel construction projects underway, major players like Taj Hotels, Marriott International, Sarovar Hotels, and the Park Inn are establishing their presence in the city. The recently inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki International Airport has attracted carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, Akasa, and SpiceJet, connecting Ayodhya with major cities.

The hospitality industry isn’t the only sector capitalising on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir wave; FMCG and retail giants are also making significant contributions.

According to reports, Dabur India has pledged to donate a portion of its profits from Dabur products sold until 31st January to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra. Dabur is strategically increasing product distribution in Ayodhya, anticipating a surge in demand for daily essentials, and creating experience zones for visitors to interact with products like Real juices, Dabur Amla hair oil, and Dabur Vedic Tea.

Adani Group’s Fortune Brand plans to distribute over 25,000 jalebis shaped in the form of their ‘Bloom’ logo, along with Fortune Special Pakoda Platte and Fortune Mega-Bhog for devotees. Additionally, ITC’s Agarbatti brand Mangaldeep has donated its flagship dhoop, “Mangaldeep 3 in 1 Dhoop,” for six months to facilitate daily puja rituals.

Beyond consumer goods, corporate contributions extend to infrastructure and services. Reliance Industries has set up a water distribution stall providing free packaged water to devotees, while its telecom arm, Jio, has upgraded its network in Ayodhya.

Coca-Cola is actively placing vending machines and supporting local shopkeepers by placing coolers in their stores. Ride-hailing firm Uber has introduced its electric auto-rickshaw service in Ayodhya, catering to the growing travel demand and aiming to provide enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims.

As the corporate world aligns with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the spiritual merchandise market is experiencing an unprecedented surge. T-shirts bearing the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ flags adorned with images of Hanuman, and replicas of the Ram Mandir are witnessing a significant boost in sales.

E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are featuring these items prominently, with sales of spiritual merchandise doubling or even tripling compared to regular days. Ayodhya-related products have become an ‘open IP,’ allowing numerous sellers on e-commerce platforms and in general trade to capitalize on the event for merchandise sales.

The spiritualism and cultural significance associated with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have not only stimulated sales but also prompted companies to leverage the occasion across various categories.

With expectations of a substantial increase in visitors, airlines like SpiceJet are introducing special flight services, and marketplaces in cities like Delhi are gearing up for celebrations akin to “Diwali”, featuring special programs in over 100 retail and wholesale markets.

As the countdown to the consecration continues, corporate India’s multifaceted involvement reflects the scale and significance of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.