Monday, January 8, 2024
‘For every ticket of HanuMan sold, Rs 5 will be donated to Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’: Megastar Chiranjeevi announces

'HanuMan' will be the first movie in a superhero series planned by Prashanth Varma, as per reports. The next movie is to be named as 'Adhira'.

HanuMan movie
Poster for HanuMan movie, image via Jagran
6

Telugu movie industry icon Megastar Chiranjeevi has announced that for every ticket sold for the new ‘HanuMan’ movie, the makers will donate Rs 5 for the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Mandir in Ayodhya.

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced at a pre-release event at Hyderabad for Prashanth Varma’s new movie ‘HanuMan’. HanuMan is set to release on January 12, clashing with other Tollywood Sankranthi releases that include Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Nagarjuna’s ‘Naa Sami Ranga’, and Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’.

‘HanuMan’ has Teja Sajja as the lead actor. It is a superhero movie themed around Hanuman’s power as an immortal God who is still watching over his devotees. Vinay Rai will play the villain role in the movie. The film also features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raj Deepak Shetty in supporting roles.

‘HanuMan’ will be the first movie in a superhero series planned by Prashanth Varma, as per reports. The next movie is to be named as ‘Adhira’.

