Pran Pratishtha muhurt to last 84 seconds: Here’s a full schedule of the historic ceremony

The countdown to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is set to conclude with the ceremony scheduled to take place at 12.20 PM. The main muhurt will last only 84 seconds starting at 12.29 and 8 seconds and concluding at 12.30 and 32 seconds.

Nearly 7,000 guests including politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sportspersons among others will attend the grand ceremony. Following is the full list of events that will lead to the Pran Pratishtha:

10:25 am: PM Modi to arrive in Ayodhya and head to the venue via a chopper

10:55 am: PM Modi to reach Ram Mandir premises

Between 11 am and 12 pm: PM might take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises

Between 12:05 pm and 1 pm: Pran Pratishtha ceremony to begin

1 pm: PM Modi to depart Mandir premises and address the guests

2:10 pm: PM Modi to visit Kuber ka Tila and visit the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiva which was restored recently

The formal process of Pran Pratishtha rituals began on 16th January. The entire 10-day ritual is now culminating on the day of Pran Pratishtha.

The rituals and traditions included a diverse representation of several sects within Sanatan Dharma including tribal traditions.