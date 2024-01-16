Tuesday, January 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGita Press Gorakhpur uploads digital version of Shri Ramcharitmanas in 10 languages amid surge...
News Reports
Updated:

Gita Press Gorakhpur uploads digital version of Shri Ramcharitmanas in 10 languages amid surge in demand for print copies

The renowned publisher has witnessed a surge in demand for Ramayana-related scriptures ahead of the Pran Pratishtha which has led to a shortage of print copies of Shri Ramcharitmanas.

OpIndia Staff
15

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Gita Press Gorakhpur has uploaded the digital version of Shri Ramcharitmanas for free on its website gitapress.org. The Holy book is available for free reading in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Oriya, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Bangla, Nepali and Assamese.

Source: gitapress.org

The renowned publisher has witnessed a surge in demand for Ramayana-related scriptures ahead of the Pran Pratishtha which has led to a shortage of Shri Ramcharitmanas. The online edition cannot be downloaded and is for online reading only.

Lalmani Tripathi, Manager of Gita Press, said that after the Ram Mandir inauguration was announced, demands for Ramcharitmanas, along with Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa have gone up substantially.

He said that press has no stock left for Ramcharitmanas. Tripathi said that as soon as copies are printed, they are shipped immediately due to the demands, and have no inventory of the copies of the Ramayana version by Tulsidas.

He said that generally Gita Press prints 75,000 copies of the scripture, this year they published 1 lakh copies, and still all stock were exhausted. He said that apart from Ramcharitmanas, demands for Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa have also increased.

Reports suggest this is the first time that the primary publisher of Hindu scriptures has run out of Shri Ramcharitmanas.  Gita Press is also getting orders from its branches to distribute the scriptures, which the press is unable to fulfil.

By uploading the scripture on its website, Gita Press is making up for the shortage of the physical copies of Shri Ramcharitmanas.

The publisher is expecting that the demand for the scripture will increase manifold after 22nd January.

Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in Awadhi language composed by bhakti poet Tulsidas based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. It made the story of Ramayana available to the common men as most people didn’t know Sanskrit. Sundar Kand is the fifth book in Ramayana, which tells the story of Hanuman. Hanuman Chalisa is a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Ram Mandir is being built 4 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi?’ Opposition spreading misinformation on Ayodhya, know where Ram Lalla will be installed

OpIndia Staff -
Ramlalla was liberated from the tarpaulin and moved to a temporary temple near Manas Bhawan. This information is also publicly available. In such a context, Sanjay Raut's speech demonstrates not just his mental breakdown, but also how the opposition leaders are trying to blatantly mislead the public.
News Reports

World’s largest open-air theatre: Krishna’s childhood comes alive as annual Dhanu Yatra begins in Bargarh, Odisha

Sanghamitra -
This year, 14 different stages have been built all over the city where Kansa Maharaj will showcase his performance and hold his darbars. On the concluding day, Kansa dies at the hands of his nephew Krishna. The festival will conclude on January 25 this year.

‘Congress has lost cultural connect with people’: Milind Deora slams Congress for shunning the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi visits Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi: Read why the place holds special significance in Ramayana

SFJ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issues another threat, this time against PM Modi on Republic Day

NITI Aayog says 24.82 crore Indians have been lifted from multidimensional poverty in last 9 years, UP shows best performance

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com